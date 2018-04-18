By

Gov. Jerry Brown: ‘No Apologies’ for Pardoning Criminal Illegals

By Melanie Arter, cnsnews, 4/17/18

(CNSNews.com) – California Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday defended his decision last month to pardon five criminal illegal aliens facing deportation, saying he makes “no apologies.”

“One of the things that the fellow I gave a pardon to. He was working hard. He was given custody of his kids. He’d raised five kids, and he told me they were crying on the phone, so yes, I gave him a pardon on Easter, Brown said, “and I make no apologies.”

Brown pardoned two Cambodian refugees – one of whom was convicted of domestic violence and the other for drug possession. He also pardoned Daniel Maher, who was convicted of kidnapping and robbery using a firearm; Sergio Mena, who was sentenced in 2003 for drug possession; and Acevedo Alaniz, who was served five months for vehicle theft.

Trump criticized the move in a March 31 tweet, saying, “Governor Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want? @FoxNews”

“We have to get off this kind of demonization whether it be immigrants or Republicans, or anybody else,” Brown said.

“I’m trying to deal with the human crisis. We have people deported. These children don’t have parents,” he said.

“We ought to act in a way that is just not scoring political points. I quite frankly think it’s disgusting the way some of these officials and others in the media and in politics. They’re all exploiting human beings,” Brown added.

Brown expressed support for legalizing the 11 million illegals in the U.S. through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Deal with the 11 million people. DACA’s one thing. What’s the big problem? They’re here. They’re working. Does that promote public safety to traumatize parents and their children. That’s all. It’s all point-scoring. This whole political process is sick,” he said.