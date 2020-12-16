By

If you like planning ahead, Newsom is making it easy—he will not allow you freedom until February—and there is no guarantee even then. “After spending the bulk of his Tuesday press briefing touting the new COVID vaccine, and the 327,600 doses received from Pfizer, the governor then said the state has purchased 5,000 additional body bags… because morgues are concerned over the 142 Californians dying each day on average of COVID. Gov. Newsom left out the part about the 750 Californians who die every day in this state from various causes: car accidents, heart disease, cancer, homicides, overdoses… etc. Are morgues and hospitals overrun on any given day? Is this just scare tactics and fear mongering? One thing for certain, is that it is selective reporting by the governor, likely to justify his orders. But the good news—California has almost NO reports of the flu this year. San Diego which normally has north of 17,000 has less than 100! COVID has cured the flu—LOL. Do not forget, Newsom truly believes the virus is most deadly between the hours of 10:00pm and 5:00am—and we still listen to this science class failure?

Gov. Newsom Says Lockdown Will Continue Into February, Ruins Christmas

Newsom says morgues are ordering more body bags because of ‘deadly disease’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 12/15/20

What started out as a highly contagious coronavirus has become a “deadly disease,” according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

After spending the bulk of his Tuesday press briefing touting the new COVID vaccine, and the 327,600 doses received from Pfizer, the governor then said the state has purchased 5,000 additional body bags… because morgues are concerned over the 142 Californians dying each day on average of COVID.

Gov. Newsom left out the part about the 750 Californians who die every day in this state from various causes: car accidents, heart disease, cancer, homicides, overdoses… etc. Are morgues and hospitals overrun on any given day? Is this just scare tactics and fear mongering? One thing for certain, is that it is selective reporting by the governor, likely to justify his orders.

California is expected to receive 2.1 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year.

“All Californians need to be vaccinated in this campaign,” Newsom said. But the governor’s primary focus on vaccine deliveries is “diversity” and “equity.” He said minority populations and native Americans, along with health care professionals will be the first to receive the vaccine, making this plan sound like a race-based campaign. If they are at-risk populations, then it makes sense, but that needs to be explained.

The governor said he is spending more than $30 million on a Public Service campaign to push California residents to get the vaccine. “It’s a focus on diversity, it’s a focus to acknowledge that cultural competency as it relates to vaccinations has not always been made visible, particularly in Native American communities, particularly in the African American community,” Newsom said. “We also recognize we need to do a better job partnering with our diverse communities.”

Newsom said the “partnerships” include faith leaders, non-governmental organizations, community-based organizations and “trusted messengers.”

Gov. Newsom is trying to convince the public that only a zero risk standard is acceptable in dealing with COVID, but this is impossible with a virus. And not one California reporter has questioned him about it. Instead in Tuesday’s press briefing, most of the media was fixated on getting the vaccine.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel,” Newsom said. “That means we’re going through perhaps the most intense and urgent moment since the beginning of the pandemic.”

And now Newsom has extended the lockdown into February, effectively cancelling Christmas by telling Californians that holiday gatherings will not be allowed. Last week, we reported that the lockdown was extended right up to Christmas. This week, that has changed again.

The extended lockdown is justified, because the governor and CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly even disingenuously claimed that asymptomatic people are spreading the virus.

Recently, the Globe reported about the increasing false-positives in the COVID testing and non-infectious people:

The COVID PCR tests “are being used incorrectly, resulting in the false appearance of widespread transmission,” Dr. Joseph Mercola reported recently. “In reality, the vast majority of people who end up with a positive test will not develop symptoms and aren’t infectious. Needless to say, if you’re not infectious, you pose no health risk to anyone, and being placed under what amounts to house arrest is nothing but cruel and unusual punishment for no reason whatsoever.”

The COVID tests are pre-programmed to provide false-positive results? Dr. Mercola explains the PCR test is not designed to be used as a diagnostic tool as it cannot distinguish between inactive viruses and “live” or reproductive ones. As explained in “Asymptomatic ‘Casedemic’ Is a Perpetuation of Needless Fear,” by using an excessive cycle threshold that amplifies the viral RNA to the point that it detects inactive (noninfectious) particles is at the heart of this so-called pandemic. It’s what keeps the pandemic narrative going, when in fact it’s long since over.

The Globe spoke with a medical professional who asked to remain anonymous. She said the manipulation of information by counties and the state is stunning: “The PCR test cycles over 35 are being used to get more false positive results. Then, after the vaccine comes out, the PCR test cycles will be lowered, and magically, it will be claimed that the vaccine works.”

Again, this is something no one in the California media will ask the governor or Dr. Ghaly about.

The medical professional said some counties are paying people $30 to take the COVID test.

Sonoma County on Friday locked down again, claiming there were only 3 ICU beds available. By Monday, miraculously 20 ICU beds were available. Yet when actual doctors in hospitals are interviewed, most say very few of the patients are COVID patients.

Recently, the Globe reported that a physician with the UC Davis Medical Center said less than 5% of the ICU beds were COVID patients. But the County Public Health doctors and officials continue to put out disinformation, and make it increasingly difficult to locate accurate information on their COVID websites.

The medical professional told me about “Save Sonoma 2020,” by a newly formed totally grass-roots group of concerned and passionate Sonoma County residents who were growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of transparency, and the inconsistency with the information being provided by their Public Health Department and Board of Supervisors. (For example, our Health Officer shut us down further on 12/12 when 3 ICU beds were available, and two days later, 20 beds in the ICU were listed!). The group is outraged that there is absolutely no verifiable science behind any of the lockdowns, and the criteria for lockdowns keeps shifting. People are suffering greatly with never-seen-before mental health and deterioration, business losses, unemployment, and an increase in alcohol and substance use. Their first protest is scheduled for Friday, 12/18/20 with a call to action for businesses to open and remain open on Saturday, 12/19.

The governor explained his regional stay-at-home orders, and said they were issued, “not because we want to. We are in a sprint the next 45 days. We want you to be there to experience the California come back.”

But both Gov. Newsom and Dr. Ghaly said, even with the vaccine, the stay-at-home orders stand. “Stay home and away from other people.”