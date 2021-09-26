By

It looks like Guv Newsom is going to force thousands if not tens of thousands of California students into home schooling—and families to leave the State. Folks are quitting as doctors, nurses, truck drivers, secretaries, and teachers because they refuse to take experimental gene therapy ordered by the government. Now the Sacramento Democrats, already harming the health of children with the mask in school mandate, are going to force the kids to take a drug—and when things go bad, neither government or the drug companies will have any financial or health responsibilities for the bad results. “He continued, “So we want to continue to be vigilant, we want to continue to lean in. We still have a lot of work to do. I worry about a winter surge. So yes, it’s now back on the table to get our kids vaccinated 12-17. We’re not seeing the numbers we’re seeing for other age cohorts. The decision will be made over the course of the next few days. We have a lot of partners with 1,050 school districts in the state of California, the largest school system in the United States. But it is true, our health director said it today that this is on the table, it’s being debated, and over the next few days, we will come out with some recommendations.”

Gov. Newsom: Vaccine Mandate for Kids ‘on the Table’

Pam Key , Breitbart, 9/23/21

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that his state was considering requiring the COVID vaccination for school-age children.

Newson said, “We’re the first state to do a state home order for a state to require all state employees to get vaccinated or tested as well as school employees to do the same. So we’re leaning in. As a consequence, we have the lowest case rates in America, even though our state is larger than 21 state populations combined.”

He continued, “So we want to continue to be vigilant, we want to continue to lean in. We still have a lot of work to do. I worry about a winter surge. So yes, it’s now back on the table to get our kids vaccinated 12-17. We’re not seeing the numbers we’re seeing for other age cohorts. The decision will be made over the course of the next few days. We have a lot of partners with 1,050 school districts in the state of California, the largest school system in the United States. But it is true, our health director said it today that this is on the table, it’s being debated, and over the next few days, we will come out with some recommendations.”