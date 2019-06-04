By

California is best known for Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Disneyland. Now, Gov. Newsom wants us to be the destination for those that abort babies. He is begging women to come to California to kill their babies. As a Democrat he is doing what Democrats have done historically—harmed minorities, especially black American. Since 1973 19 million black babies, probably half of them female, have been aborted. So this “feminists” and civil rights advocate” wants California to be KKK HQ and get rid of the black babies—remember the Democrat Party FOUNDED the KKK and gave us Jim Crow laws. So, Newsom is acting like a traditional Democrat. “Newsom signed Friday what he calls a “Proclamation on Reproductive Freedom.” He says it reaffirms the state’s commitment to protecting women’s reproductive choices, educates Californians about their rights to reproductive freedom, and welcomes women to the state to exercise that right. Among other things, the proclamation talks about reproductive services already available to California women, including state-funded abortion services for low-income women. The full text of the proclamation can be found here. We used to call Cambodia in the 1970’s “The Killing Fields”. Now thanks to Gavin Newsom that title is going to belong to California. Come to California he begs, “We are the Killing Field for Babies.” Must make Democrats proud of supporting a holocaust.

Gov. Newsom Welcomes Women Seeking An Abortion To Come To California

CBS Sacramento, 5/31/19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom took a step Friday to support women’s rights to have an abortion and even indicated women can come to California to have one if they want.

Newsom signed Friday what he calls a “Proclamation on Reproductive Freedom.” He says it reaffirms the state’s commitment to protecting women’s reproductive choices, educates Californians about their rights to reproductive freedom, and welcomes women to the state to exercise that right.

Among other things, the proclamation talks about reproductive services already available to California women, including state-funded abortion services for low-income women.

The full text of the proclamation can be found here.

In a joint statement with Washington’s and Oregon’s governors, Newsom also stated that other states need to review their state’s laws on “reproductive freedom” and create laws that ensure those rights.

“In the absence of federal leadership on this issue, states must step up and put in place their own protections – both in statute and in their state constitutions, and through the expansion of family planning and education – to defend every American’s right to reproductive freedom,” write California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee. “Roe is settled law, but newly enacted and clearly unconstitutional laws in a handful of states compel our states to act now to reaffirm longstanding commitments to safeguard the fundamental rights of women.”

The full text of that letter can be found here.