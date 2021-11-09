By

Did the Governor in Hiding, Gavin Nuisance, attend a massive wedding this past weekend? Did he attend a wedding with hundreds of hosts, FEW wearing masks—against his mandates—and none social distancing—against his mandates? Of course this was a Getty family wedding at the San Fran City Hall, which they own (by control of the politicians). And if he was at the wedding, why wasn’t it on his calendar. Or, why did he go to the wedding instead of the scheduled Scotland Climate Change meeting. This wedding was not a shotgun event—it took months to plan. If he wasn’t at the wedding, where was he? And, where has he been for the past 12 days—getting ready for the wedding at which he was merely a guest? Did he need to buy a new tuxedo?

Gov. Newsom’s Wife Defends His Absence After Taking Booster Shot – Then Deletes Tweet In Panic After Latest Photos Of California’s Governor Surface

By Mack Cogburn, Defiant America, 11/9/21

A week after abruptly canceling plans to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has receded from public view to deal with unspecific family obligations.

When the surprising announcement was made on Oct. 29, a spokesperson said Newsom planned to participate virtually in the conference this week. But the California delegation’s schedule at the meeting this week, released by the governor’s office, did not include Newsom.

Instead, the schedule included in-person appearances by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who Newsom tapped to lead the state delegation in his absence; Sam Aseffa, director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research; David Hochschild, chair of the California Energy Commission and California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot.

After the federal government late Tuesday authorized Pfzier’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use for kids 5 to 11, California implemented what state officials deemed a “robust vaccination program.” It’s the kind of announcement that Newsom typically makes in-person in front of TV cameras.

But the governor’s office announced the plan with an emailed news release. His last public appearance was Oct. 27, when he received a coronavirus booster shot.

Newsom spokesperson Erin Mellon said at the time that the governor will appear virtually at the U.N. conference next week.

The statement claimed that Newsom would attend the summit virtually, though he still has not made a video appearance. California’s lieutenant governor led the delegation in his place. No further information on the ‘family obligations’ that caused the sudden alteration to his schedule has been shared.

Since then, Newsom has been seen only in prerecorded video statements, and in family Halloween photos posted last Monday, in costume as a pirate with his wife and four young children.

His Spokeswoman Finally Decided To Respond To The Allegations

‘The governor has been working from the Capitol this week,’ a spokeswoman for Newsom told DailyMail.com on Saturday, dismissing any suggestion that the COP26 cancellation was connected to Newsom’s booster shot as ‘misinformation!

Newsom’s wife defended his absence in a since-deleted tweet.

It appears Gavin Newsom and the ‘First Partner’ of California may have attended an extravagant wedding.

Is this why Newsom canceled all of his scheduled appearances or is it something else?

We have photos that reveal that Newsom wasn’t doing what his wife is saying!

In the first picture, look to the right of the bride, to the couple in the third row it is Gavin and Jen, next to London Breed? In the second piturc, look behind the bride’s dad. The bride is Ivy Getty.





However, Democrats close to Newsom say he ‘desperately wanted to go to COP26, the premiere global summit on climate change attended by elite leaders from around the world, and no real reason was presented to the public about why he would miss this chance!