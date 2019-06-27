Government Caught Lying San Jose Transit Ridership Tanking/Hid Massive Budget Deficit

By

The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is spending $600 MILLION to attract, they hope, 611 new riders. This is corruption, abuse of the taxpayer and was hidden from the public till the Grand Jury published the fraud of the VTA. In nine years the entire system, after adding billions in tax dollars lost close to 20% of its riders. Imagine what another $10 billion would cost in ridership. Throughout the State local governments are running busses with NO passengers, clogging the streets and draining money from real needs of the community. San Jose is a great example of crony capitalism, since corporations and unions make out like bandits, stealing from the poor and middle class. Think you can find Mark Zuckerberg on one of these busses going to work? But, he supports the continuation of this fraud on the people. Solution? Sell the buses to a private firm and let them own and run it. Get government out of the business of losing money and lying to the public.

By the Numbers: The VTA’s Burgeoning Budget Boondoggle

By Nicholas Chan, San Jose Inside, 6/27/19

The agency’s complex part-time governing board make it harder to rein in some of the problems, grand jurors found.

The Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury dealt a harsh blow to the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), revealing a massive budget gap, dysfunctional governance and plummeting ridership. Below are some key takeaways from the recently released report.

$25 Million: That’s the VTA deficit after the agency drained its capital reserves from $49.5 million in 2017 to $5 million in 2018 to keep funding its operations. In response to the funding gap, VTA officials plan to up fares, slash service hours and introduce a voluntary early retirement program.

-19.2%: The change in ridership from 2009 to 2018. Despite that downward trend, the VTA increased the number of its employees and the number of buses and trains.

54%: The rate at which the VTA’s light rail budget has grown in the past five years, even as ridership declined by 15 percent.

$599 Million: The cost of the Eastridge Mall light rail extension, which is expected to only attract 611 new riders by 2025.

$720,000: The cost to taxpayers for every new rider gained through the Eastridge light rail transit extension’s first year of operation.