Government Controlled Housing: SB 50—Shelved by State Senate

Another small victory for the people of California and the rights of local communities to run their own affairs. This is another example of citizens, local government s and others putting pressure on the Democrats to stop this take over of zoning by Sacramento. “Minutes before a scheduled vote, the chair of the state Senate Appropriations Committee designated Senate Bill 50 as a “two-year bill,” and effectively sidelined it until January. The measure by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, sought to remove local control over certain housing decisions by implementing statewide standards that would greenlight four-and-five-story apartment buildings near busy rail and bus stations. Municipalities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, argued SB 50 was a “one-size-fits-all” approach that could change the character of California cities. This bill will come back next year—or this year as an amendment to another bill. Get a snack, a little rest and be prepared to fight for property rights soon. Democrats never give up on totalitarian legislation.

Transit-Friendly Housing Bill Shelved in California

NICK CAHILL, Courthousenews, 5/16/19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – In another setback for groups fighting to stem California’s housing crisis, a proposal meant to spur new apartments near popular transit centers died silently in committee Thursday.

Minutes before a scheduled vote, the chair of the state Senate Appropriations Committee designated Senate Bill 50 as a “two-year bill,” and effectively sidelined it until January.

The measure by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, sought to remove local control over certain housing decisions by implementing statewide standards that would greenlight four-and-five-story apartment buildings near busy rail and bus stations. Municipalities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, argued SB 50 was a “one-size-fits-all” approach that could change the character of California cities.

For the second consecutive year, Wiener’s attempt to bite into California’s estimated 3.5 million-home-shortage – equal to the deficit in the other 49 states combined – was flattened in the Senate.

“California’s failed housing policy is pushing people into homelessness, poverty, and two-hour commutes, is pushing working families out of their communities and out of the state entirely, and is undermining California’s climate goals,” a disappointed Wiener said in a statement. “We need to do things differently when it comes to housing.”

The controversial decision to deny the closely watched bill a vote came without elaboration from the all-important committee: Thursday was the deadline for more than 1,000 bills in both the Senate and Assembly to pass financial muster in a biannual clearing of what’s referred to as the “suspense file.”

Wiener’s housing bill cleared two committees this spring with bipartisan support and was sponsored by 17 lawmakers. Other backers included the California Chamber of Commerce, Natural Resources Defense Council and the mayors of San Jose, Oakland and Sacramento.

But much like last year, lawmakers on the committee were wary of taking control over housing decisions from their home districts and prevented a floor vote.

Wiener said he was disappointed in the decision but added that “at some point, we will need to make the hard political choices necessary for California to have a bright housing future.”