Government DICTATORSHIP TAKES OVER ENCINITAS—Use of Vote and courts taken away from citizens

By

Under the State Constitution the people of Encinitas, in San Diego County voted NO on affordable housing projects. Under the State Constitution, the city council turned down affordable housing projects. But, Guv New is not the governor of California, he has become a dictator—denying Constitutional rights to the people of the State, over turning decisions made by voters, juries and courts. He is a one man rule. No one is safe from this Castro in the making. “Superior Court Judge Robert Dahlquist ruled that a group of Encinitas residents won’t be able to intervene in two housing lawsuits against the city , the U-T reports. The group, Preserve Prop A, wanted to get involved in the court case after Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier ordered Encinitas in December to submit a housing plan to the state within 120 days and determined that the city would be allowed to temporarily exempt itself from Proposition A – which requires voters in the city to approve major land use decisions. Now a local judge has joined Newsom. He has decided that residents are NOT allowed to challenge the corruption of the governor. Feel free? Not in California. Invest here at your own risk. It is just a step away from open theft of private property by government—just looks at thr slums created by the high speed rail scam in the Fresno area to see where we are headed.

Judge Says Encinitas Residents Must Stay Out of Housing Element Case

Voice of San Diego, 3/20/19

Superior Court Judge Robert Dahlquist ruled that a group of Encinitas residents won’t be able to intervene in two housing lawsuits against the city , the U-T reports.

The group, Preserve Prop A, wanted to get involved in the court case after Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier ordered Encinitas in December to submit a housing plan to the state within 120 days and determined that the city would be allowed to temporarily exempt itself from Proposition A – which requires voters in the city to approve major land use decisions.

Encinitas is the only city in San Diego County that is out of compliance with the state’s housing element law, which requires cities to put forth a blueprint for growth that accommodates housing for various income levels. In both 2016 and 2018, under Proposition A, Encinitas voted down the housing plans put forth by the city.

As a result, the city is facing lawsuits from the both the Building Industry Association of San Diego and San Diego Tenants United, which represents low-income renters, over its lack of compliance with the state law.

The judge’s directive to temporarily stop Proposition A from intervening in getting a housing element done is what prompted the citizens’ group to try and get involved.