Government Housing $32 BILLION FAILURE in New York City

Why is high density housing a failure? Why is government housing a failure. Why is Agenda 21, the United Nations plan to take over decisions of local government a failure? Just look at New York city—they live by Agenda 21 policies. In fact, Mayor De Blassio just came out with a statement that he opposes private property. I have used the phrase “the Manhattanization” of California to discuss the high density, pack and stack attitude “Facing $32 billion in needed repairs and an ongoing criminal investigation, the nation’s largest housing authority now confronts the very real possibility of the “R” word — receivership. This drastic remedy emerged in between the lines of Manhattan Federal Judge William Pauley III’s ruling Wednesday shooting down a proposed consent decree reached in June between NYCHA, Mayor de Blasio and federal prosecutors. That decree called for the appointment of a monitor whose job would be to ensure NYCHA was in compliance with laws requiring apartments to be safe and clean. At the time, prosecutors filed a damning complaint detailing years of NYCHA lies and failures, and revealed they’d opened a criminal probe as well. The inevitable result of these totalitarian polices are slums, high prices, bankruptcy and poverty. As California heads in the same direction with government funded affordable housing, SB 827 back on the horizon, this will add to our economic disaster.

With $32 billion in needed repairs NYCHA now faces possibility of federal receivership

By Greg B. Smith , NY Daily News, 11/16/18

Facing $32 billion in needed repairs and an ongoing criminal investigation, the nation’s largest housing authority now confronts the very real possibility of the “R” word — receivership.

This drastic remedy emerged in between the lines of Manhattan Federal Judge William Pauley III’s ruling Wednesday shooting down a proposed consent decree reached in June between NYCHA, Mayor de Blasio and federal prosecutors.

That decree called for the appointment of a monitor whose job would be to ensure NYCHA was in compliance with laws requiring apartments to be safe and clean. At the time, prosecutors filed a damning complaint detailing years of NYCHA lies and failures, and revealed they’d opened a criminal probe as well.

But the decree stated that the monitor would have had no involvement in NYCHA’s day-to-day operations and would instead have to rely on broadly-worded enforcement powers to get the authority to fall in line.

In contrast, a receiver would take total control of the authority and be able to hire and fire, renegotiate labor agreements, bring in contractors and dictate policy — in short, pretty much run the place.

In his 52-page decision, Judge Pauley rejected the monitor plan reached in June as too weak and suggested the parties consider other options – including receivership. In fact, he brought up the possibility of a receiver three times. He noted: “These drastic remedies have been deployed successfully to reform other public housing agencies” in Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C.

This wasn’t the first time Pauley has brought up putting NYCHA into receivership. During a September hearing where dozens of public housing tenants described their squalid living conditions, Pauley noted that prosecutors had already accused NYCHA of violating the decree after it was signed.

“Doesn’t that suggest what’s really needed here is a receivership?” the judge asked. “Why isn’t the government just considering going with a receivership and then you have someone come in who has the power to hire and fire?”

In fact, during negotiations that led to the consent decree, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) had rejected the idea that it take over NYCHA as an administrative receiver. Although HUD has taken over many authorities, none are as huge at NYCHA, with its 176,000 apartments and 400,000 tenants.

Since the late 1970s, more than a dozen housing authorities — including Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Detroit — have been placed into HUD receivership. The process has been criticized as overly cumbersome and ineffective.

However, there’s another way — judicial receivership. Four times in recent years judges have appointed housing authority receivers who report directly to them — including in Boston and Washington D.C.

In fact, a 2003 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that four judicial receiverships it examined “generally have continued to demonstrate strong performance.” Their “performance scores” as determined by HUD improved and “generally remained high” under judicial receivership, the GAO found.

In contrast, some of the housing authorities placed in HUD receivership “continued to demonstrate a significant problem with housing units in very poor physical condition,” the report states.

On Thursday Eric Phillips, Mayor de Blasio’s press secretary, declined to discuss the mayor’s position on receivership. De Blasio has previously said he doesn’t favor a HUD takeover as a cure for NYCHA’s ills. NYCHA’s interim Chairman Stanley Brezenoff also declined to address this possibility.

Judge Pauley has ordered NYCHA, the mayor and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman to come up with a joint status report on their plans by Dec. 14. Early next week prosecutors are set to travel to Washington to meet with HUD to formulate a strategy.