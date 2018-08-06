Government Jobs Down 13,000 in July–Another Trump Victory

By

In the 18 months Trump has been President. In that time he has CUT Federal employment by 14,000. That is not as large as some would like—but considering it is down, it is a good thing. As his consolidation of the Federal government continues and makes it more efficient, this will be a big improvement. In fact, it will be the key to bringing the deficit down, which cutting the impact of bad regulations. “The number of people employed by state governments climbed from 5,121,000 in June to 5,126,000 in July—a one-month increase of 5,000. But on the local government level, the number of people declined from 14,432,000 in June to 14,412,000 in July—a drop of 20,000. The combined 7,000 increase in federal and state government jobs brought the overall decrease in government employment down to 13,000. It will take a long time to squeeze out the fraud, corruption, abuse and Empires in the government, from Washington to city hall. But this is a great start. We are on the right track. The media refuses to report on this victory of the Trump Administration.

Government Jobs Down 13,000 in July

By Terence P. Jeffrey , cnsnews, 8/3/18

(CNSNews.com) – Government jobs in the United States dropped by 13,000 in July, according to new employment numbers released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistic s.

In June, there were 22,347,000 people employed in government across the United States, according to BLS. In July, that dropped to 22,334,000.

All of the decline in government jobs came on the local level, according to the BLS.

The number of people employed at the federal level climbed from 2,794,000 to 2,796,000—a one-month increase of 2,000.

The number of people employed by state governments climbed from 5,121,000 in June to 5,126,000 in July—a one-month increase of 5,000.

But on the local government level, the number of people declined from 14,432,000 in June to 14,412,000 in July—a drop of 20,000.

The combined 7,000 increase in federal and state government jobs brought the overall decrease in government employment down to 13,000.

Even with this month’s 2,000 increase in federal employees, federal employment is still down 14,000 under President Donald Trump. In December 2016, the last month before Trump took office, the federal government employed 2,810,000—14,000 more than the 2,796,000 it employed in July.

During that same period (December 2016 to July 2018) state government employment has dropped by 19,000—declining from 5,145,000 to 5,126,000.

However, since December 2016, local government employment has increased by 61,000, climbing from 14,351,000 to 14,412,000