Government Jobs Drop by 5,000

Little by little, we are on the right track. And, with the new union contracts with schools, we will see many more education jobs being killed—to pay for the unions.

“- As the number of people employed in the United States climbed to a record 156,949,000, the number of people working for government in the country declined by 5,000, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As of January, 22,488,000 people were employed by government in the United States, according to BLS. In February, that dropped to 22,483,000.

Local government led the way in trimming employment by dropping 4,000 jobs. There were 14,512,000 people working for local governments in January, but only 14,508,000 in February. State government employment dropped by 1,000 from January to February—declining from 5,177,000 to 5,176,000 in February.”

It takes a long time to cut the non essential jobs. The recent Federal government shut down proved that hundreds of thousands of Federal jobs were not needed. In the age of technology and outsourcing, most of the work can be done by the private sector—and a lot of the work is worthless and not needed. Thanks to President Trump government is cutting back—more needs to be done.