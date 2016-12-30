Government Regulations Kills 30 Jobs in Sonoma County

By

Congratulations to the California Labor Commission—it has done the work the unions could not—it killed the jobs of 30 Californians. How? By claiming the taxi drivers that set their own hours, routes, etc, were actually employees of the taxi company. The State of California took 30 people off the pay rolls and put them on the welfare rolls. Democrats prefer poverty to freedom. If the cabbies di not want to work for the taxi company under the conditions they were their own boss, they could have refused to do the work. “Owners of a Santa Rosa taxi company have agreed to pay a $200,000 fine and cease operations as part of a settlement with the state for refusing to provide 30 drivers with workers’ compensation insurance and “misclassifying” them as independent contractors, California Labor Commissioner Julie Su announced Thursday. To government, all of us owned, by government, unions and corporations—they do not understand the concept of freedom—so this Christmas thirty families have been harmed by Jerry Brown and his job killing agents. Feel good about this?

ANGELA HART AND JEFF QUACKENBUSH, THE PRESS DEMOCRAT AND NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL, 12/30/16

Owners of a Santa Rosa taxi company have agreed to pay a $200,000 fine and cease operations as part of a settlement with the state for refusing to provide 30 drivers with workers’ compensation insurance and “misclassifying” them as independent contractors, California Labor Commissioner Julie Su announced Thursday.

Kevin and Jennifer Kroh, who run A-C Transportation Services Inc. as well as Healdsburg Cab Co., previously announced they would close the business at the end of the year because of the cost of battling with regulators. The Krohs’ final payment is due in June 2021, according to the state. The initial citation was $522,300.

“My office will not tolerate the misclassification of employees as a business model because it undercuts both workers’ rights and businesses who treat their employees fairly,” Su said in a prepared statement.

Su’s office launched its investigation into the company in 2014. The citation states that the Krohs did not provide workers’ compensation insurance from 2011 to 2015.