By

Biden is upset. He is shipping tens of thousands of illegal aliens around the nation in the dead of night—refusing to tell the cities or States what he is doing. When the Mayors wake up in the morning they find hundreds of criminals from foreign nations on their street. Now the city is responsible for the social welfare of these people and the local taxpayers foot the bill. Texas Gov. Abbott has decided that if the demented Joe Biden loved criminals on your street, he would really appreciate criminals on Pennsylvania Ave. ““To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C,” Abbott announced at a press conference Wednesday. “We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” he said.” Texas is finishing the border wall, while providing the National Guard to protect the border—since the Biden government is begging criminals to come here. Abbott is o believing Federal law while Biden pretends the laws do not exist. Good for Texas, maybe Arizona and the other States will round up the illegal aliens and let them loose at Lafayette Park, across from the White House.

Governor Abbott Directs Texas to Send Illegal Migrants to D.C. on Charter Buses

By CAROLINE DOWNEY, National Review, 4/6/22

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

As inflation, supply chain issues, and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine command national attention, migrants are still pouring across the southern border with Mexico. Governor Greg Abbott said Texas will address the migrant influx, which he accused the Biden administration of fueling, by re-routing them to Washington, D.C., on charter buses.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C,” Abbott announced at a press conference Wednesday.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” he said.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be responsible for this operation, the governor confirmed.

During a press briefing Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that the Biden administration has ordered border patrol to distribute smartphones and other technology to migrants as part of a tracking protocol. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy suggested this could further incentivize illegal immigration.

“Our team in Texas is saying that you guys are starting to give smartphones to border crossers hoping that they’ll use the phones to check in or to be tracked. Which part of that is supposed to deter people from crossing illegally into the States?” Doocy asked.

Psaki replied that the Biden administration is giving migrants this equipment to keep tabs on them while their cases are being processed and adjudicated.

“The alternatives to detention programs are three unique forms of technology to monitor participants enrolled in the program. Telephonic, which uses an individual’s voice to create a biometric voice print during the enrollment process. And when the participant has a check-in call their voice is compared to the voice print,” she said.

Psaki added that there’s also “Smart Link, [which] enables participant monitoring via smart phone or tablet using facial matching technology to establish identity. And Global Positioning System monitoring is of a participant’s location and movement history using satellite technology through an ankle bracelet.”