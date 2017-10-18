By

Thanks to the confused Guv Brown, teachers in the Kingsburg School District, as of January 1, 2018, will be sitting ducks to thugs, gangs and terrorists. This was one of the few districts that allowed teachers to protect themselves and their students when attacked on campus or in the classroom. Now, they might as well pray they get through the day. “Kingsburg Governor Agrees to makes Kingsburg Teachers Targets for Terrorists and Thugs Joint Union High School District teachers and administrators who have been carrying guns to class will not be allowed to do so starting Jan. 1. It is already illegal for a person to carry a firearm in a school zone unless they have permission from the superintendent, but AB 424 – signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Saturday – will “delete the authority” of the superintendent to grant such permission, banning guns on campuses entirely.” This is another example of Brown and the Democrats protecting criminals and creating new innocent victims. When will the people of California decide to protect themselves? Or could it be like my friend Peggy Mew, it is safer to move to Texas?

It was OK for teachers, school staff to have guns at campus. Now they can’t carry

By Mackenzie Mays, Fresno Bee, 10/16/17

Kingsburg Joint Union High School District teachers and administrators who have been carrying guns to class will not be allowed to do so starting Jan. 1.

It is already illegal for a person to carry a firearm in a school zone unless they have permission from the superintendent, but AB 424 – signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Saturday – will “delete the authority” of the superintendent to grant such permission, banning guns on campuses entirely.

Kingsburg Joint Union was one of a handful of school districts in the state to have approved policies that allow employees to carry concealed weapons with the superintendent’s permission.

Last year, the school board voted unanimously to allow up to five district employees – designated by the superintendent – to carry a concealed firearm in a holster worn inside the pants, around the chest, on the front hip, at the ankle or behind the back.

Kingsburg Joint Union Superintendent Don Shoemaker said Monday he was disappointed in the new law.

“We’re disappointed as a district. Our board is disappointed for sure because we lose some local control. That’s one of the major issues,” he said. “Of course, we will follow the law.”

Shoemaker would not indicate how many employees currently carry concealed weapons on campus, saying “we don’t give the exact number because we’re concerned about anonymity.”