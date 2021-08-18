By

Do you want to be a teacher, when politicians and unions are determining what can be taught or said in the classroom? Do you want to teach that your white students are inferior and scum of the earth—or that America is a racist nation and that you can choose your gender, on a daily basis? No wonder we have a shortage—intellectually honest people refuse to lie or misrepresent the truth. “An executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom today allows retired school staff to return to school campuses to help fill staffing shortages without waiting 180 days after their retirement, as has previously been required. So, now they are giving a sweetheart deal to recent retirees. In the end this is about money, not education—and the children will continue to suffer.

Governor makes it easier for retired teachers to fill staffing shortages at schools

EdSource, Diana Lambert, 8/16/21

An executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom today allows retired school staff to return to school campuses to help fill staffing shortages without waiting 180 days after their retirement, as has previously been required.

The governor also waived the requirement that the school board vote to exempt retired workers from the 180-day requirement and that teachers submit the board resolution to the California Teachers Retirement System.

The state’s schools have struggled with teacher shortages for years, especially in the areas of special education, math, science and bilingual education, but the problem has worsened since the pandemic began.

The executive order allows retired staff to assist schools impacted by an increased number of Covid-19 cases attributed to the delta variant, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

A copy of the Governor’s executive order can be found here.

