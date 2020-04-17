By

It is time for Guv News to return power to the people. Thanks to him millions of Californians have lost jobs. It looks like a minimum of 205 of small business will never open again. Hospitals, during this health care crisis stopped elective surgeries and more. Yet, many hospitals are now so empty that doctors, nurses and staff have been furloughed because of a lack of patients and procedures. Newsom found a way to cause education to stop in California—except for those trying to learn via the Internet. “Nonetheless, the reason citizens are floating this petition is because government in general is not feeling the pain of the private sector in this shutdown, at least not yet! For example, Santa Barbara County, the largest local government entity by orders of magnitude ($1.2 billion annual budget and 4,000 employees) has apparently not deemed one single employee as “non-essential”. Government protects itself. It is time for the people to protect ourselves from government over reach, scare tactics and suspending the Constitution. What do you think? Allow me to quote Congressman Tom McClintock, “”Did our government plunge our nation into an economic depression over a virus that turns out to be no more virulent than a bad flu season? … Predictions of millions of deaths in the U.S. have already proven to be grossly exaggerated.” Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on KMJNow radio Thursday.”

Governor Newsom Must Give Up Control

Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News Press, 4/16/20

There is a petition circulating throughout the county asking local elected officials to consider deferring their own salaries until the coronavirus shut down is abated. Moreover, the petition requests that all highly paid administrators, who earn between $200,000-350,000 a year, consider taking a 30% reduction in pay. To say this petition floated like a lead balloon would be an understatement.

Nonetheless, the reason citizens are floating this petition is because government in general is not feeling the pain of the private sector in this shutdown, at least not yet! For example, Santa Barbara County, the largest local government entity by orders of magnitude ($1.2 billion annual budget and 4,000 employees) has apparently not deemed one single employee as “non-essential”.

That is not to say, I want government employees to be laid off any more than I want the private sector to suffer a similar fate. After all, I am of the firm opinion that it would have been easier from the start for most of us to social distance at work rather than at home in lieu of crashing our economy! That is, most people have their own work station/cubicle/office wherein they don’t have to share much of anything, meaning it wouldn’t be that difficult or onerous to wipe things down as necessary and distance accordingly. Meanwhile, at home, all bets are off because we are cramming people into a confined space which involves the potential for increased virus transmission via the constant touching and sharing of virtually everything.

Another reason to consider laying off government employees at this time has to do with the huge impending financial loss in tax revenues via the downturn in the economy and subsequent pension losses in the stock market. If we don’t lay off the “non-essential” government employees now, we may be forced to lay off vitally important personnel (police, fire and health) later on.

Here is why we can and must reopen our economy as soon as possible. First and foremost, the real data, versus computer models, indicates that California successfully “flattened the curve” before Governor Newsom ordered businesses to close and us to stay home! What that means in practical terms is that the governor no longer has the legitimate Constitutional authority to keep the state in lock down. Namely, his Constitutional authority is based upon a compelling governmental purpose that must be as narrowly construed as possible.

Now that our hospitals have surge capacity and the trends of the virus have more than flattened, Newsom is constitutionally required to relinquish control back to county health authorities. These local authorities answer to county supervisors who can fine tune their approach to their particular situation. That is, a one-size-fits all shut down of the state is no longer warranted or legally justified.

Furthermore, this shutdown could inflict an economic meltdown exceeding that of the Great Depression! As reported in the Federalist, the US Chamber of Commerce conducted a nationwide survey which revealed that one in four businesses are less than two months away from permanent closure. Furthermore, one in ten businesses reported they were under one month away from closing their doors for good. In other words, we are facing an unmitigated, unprecedented, and unwarranted economic disaster.

Finally, Congress has plans to spend another $2 trillion that they don’t have, on the impact of the coronavirus shutdown, when nothing short of opening our economy will do. Please contact the governor’s office and urge him to relinquish control. In America, the people are the sovereigns, treat us accordingly as adult free citizens. We alone can provide for ourselves and we can only do so sans government’s heavy-handed and completely indiscriminate, destructive, and overwrought control.