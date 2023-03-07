Governor Newsom, please vote yes on SB51 for California social equity retail cannabis applicants–continue racist policies

By

Everything the Hollywood Slicky does is based on racism—from health care, education, criminal justice, to taxation, even claiming that our roads are racist. Now he wants the sale of cancer causing marijuana to be done on a racist basis. “Governor Newsom has made statements such as the following: “We must right the wrongs of the past and ensure that those who have been disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs have the opportunity to participate in and benefit from the legal cannabis industry. By prioritizing social equity and supporting those who have been disproportionately impacted, we can create a more inclusive and equitable cannabis industry in California.” In the past people of color were victims of the drug dealers. Now, he wants to make sure that people of color can make a profit off of killing people. That is todays version of equity.

Governor Newsom, please vote yes on SB51 for California social equity retail cannabis applicants

BY BY KIKA KEITH, Capitol Weekly, 3/5/23

OPINION – As the cannabis industry continues to grow in California, it’s crucial that we prioritize social equity and ensure that those who have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs have the opportunity to both participate in and benefit from the massive cannabis industry.

Governor Newsom has made statements such as the following: “We must right the wrongs of the past and ensure that those who have been disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs have the opportunity to participate in and benefit from the legal cannabis industry. By prioritizing social equity and supporting those who have been disproportionately impacted, we can create a more inclusive and equitable cannabis industry in California.”

However, according to data from the California Department of Consumer Affairs, as of December 2021, the number of black and brown cannabis retail license holders in the state was relatively small compared to the total number of licenses issued. This is a concerning trend as it highlights the ongoing challenges and barriers that many black and brown individuals and communities face in accessing and participating in the cannabis industry. These challenges are often rooted in systemic racism and discrimination and are a direct result of the War on Drugs.

The time is now to spark the change by voting for Senator Bradford’s Senate Bill 51. SB 51 would extend the provisional license deadline for social equity retail applicants in California. There are many compelling reasons why Governor Newsom should support this bill. It’s a crucial step toward building a more equitable and inclusive cannabis industry in our state, and one that we cannot afford to overlook. The War on Drugs disproportionately impacted Black and Brown communities, and it’s important that we take proactive steps to address these injustices and provide support to those affected. By extending the provisional license deadline, we can ensure that social equity applicants have the time and support they need to succeed in the cannabis industry instead of rushing into something they aren’t prepared for.

Many social equity applicants have faced unique challenges and hardships as a result of systemic racism and discrimination, and it’s not fair to expect them to navigate the often-complicated licensing process and meet all of the necessary requirements in such a short period of time. Resources are more limited for social equity applicants creating a higher barrier to entry, and success overall, which is something that needs to be addressed. By extending the deadline, we can give these applicants the time and support they need to succeed and create a more level playing field for all.

Furthermore, supporting the extension of the provisional license deadline is in line with Governor Newsom’s commitment to cannabis equity and his efforts to address the injustices of the past. By taking this important step, Governor Newsom can demonstrate his commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive cannabis industry in California. SB51 is a way to promote the economic empowerment of black and brown communities and increase participation in the regulated cannabis market.

As a Black dispensary owner in Los Angeles, I certainly attest to the challenges my team and our fellow social equity applicants have faced. The industry has favored rich white men and competing for licenses has not been easy. It has taken a lot of navigation, patience and hard work to get where we are today and our goal is to see our peers in the same spot – minus some of the overwhelming barriers we’ve had to face.

In conclusion, I strongly support the provisions outlined in Senate Bill 51 and urge the state of California to take the necessary step and extend the provisional license deadline for social equity cannabis retail applicants. This is a pivotal time in our state’s history and its time to right some of the wrongs caused by the vicious War on Drugs.

Kika currently serves as the Co-Founder and President of the Social Equity Owners and Workers Association (www.SEOWA.org) and the Founder and CEO of the Life DevelopmentGroup (www.lifedevelopmentgroup.org), a constellation of cannabis companies. In August 2021, Kika launched Gorilla Rx Wellness Co., the first Black woman-owned Social Equity dispensary in Los Angeles.