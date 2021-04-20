By

By order of the Governor and the Democrats, you failure to rehire folks after Gavin and his buddies closed down your business, makes you a criminal. Whether you have the money or not—you will be forced to rehire the folks Newsom forced you to fire. Why doesn’t he hire them—he caused the problem? “Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed legislation to create a statewide policy for the rehiring of workers laid-off by the pandemic, bolstering the state’s efforts to ensure an equitable recovery from the pandemic. SB 93 requires employers in the hospitality and business services industries, including hotels, airports and large event centers, to offer new positions to qualified former employees laid off due to COVID-19 within five business days, through 2024. What he has really done is bolstered the computer and technology industry. Taco Bell, Starbucks and other fast food type firms are using kiosks, not people to take orders in a growing number of stores—this will make it quicker—since the Democrats also want to set wages via government mandates like “hero” pay. How do you kill jobs? Newsom is an expert.

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Supporting Workers Displaced by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Office of California Governor, 4/16/21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed legislation to create a statewide policy for the rehiring of workers laid-off by the pandemic, bolstering the state’s efforts to ensure an equitable recovery from the pandemic.

SB 93 requires employers in the hospitality and business services industries, including hotels, airports and large event centers, to offer new positions to qualified former employees laid off due to COVID-19 within five business days, through 2024.

“As we progress toward fully reopening our economy, it is important we maintain our focus on equity,” said Governor Newsom. “SB 93 keeps us moving in the right direction by assuring hospitality and other workers displaced by the pandemic are prioritized to return to their workplace.”

The bill is the result of continued conversations with the Legislature to advance the goals of last year’s AB 3216.

