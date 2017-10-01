Governor’s tunnels get a new price tag –From $17 Billion to $41 Billion–and Counting

We were told the original cost of the Delta Tunnel was at least $68 billion. Of course there was no money for this—but the confused Guv Brown really wanted it. So he went to his Ouija Board and came up with the cost being $17 billion. Out of thin air. Plus, even at that amount, he had no way of financing it. So, he was going to raise the water rates to the Districts and then have them raise their rates to customers—an indirect tax that no politician had to vote on.
“How much will Californians pay, one way or the other, if Gov. Edmund Gerald Brown Jr. succeeds in getting his underground Peripheral Canal built?
Not the $17 billion that his Department of Water Resources has said.
Nor, perhaps, the educated estimate of $67 billion from an outside economist.
But a new estimate, from a would-be customer of the tunnel water puts the price tag at between $32.1 billion and $41.4 billion, according to a draft analysis dated September 15 by the Kern County Water Agency, posted at the Wheeler Ridge-Maricopa Water Storage District, and put out for the public to see by Restore the Delta, a Stockton-based environmental group opposed to the project.”
That is 2.4 times the Brown estimate—but like the choo choo to nowhere the costs will continue to rise. Happily the largest water district in the State said NO—and now YOUR water rates will have to go even higher, if this payoff to unions and crony capitalists get built. Feel good—you can still move to a Free State.
