Grassroots Form PAC To Help GOP Nominees

This is what a grassroots organization can do. They do not have to wait for permission or assistance from Sacramento. They see a need and meet it. Imagine, a local groups of Republicans clubs form a PAC, hold a major fund raiser, with Adam Carolla as the main speaker! While some are still waiting for their calls to be returned, these folks are going to give REAL help to candidates, candidates NOT getting help from the Party. Maybe we need to rethink the role of the CRP in campaigns, politics and public policy?

Carol Blevins, Swing for the Vote, 9/19/20

Here is your chance to support the grassroots efforts of Republican Women of California – San Joaquin County by attending a Golf/Dinner Fundraiser for Nine (9) California Republican Congressional Candidates!

www.swingforethevote.com

Spend a wonderful day at the private Brookside Country Club in Stockton, CA starting with a 72-golfer Shotgun Golf Tournament which includes lunch and a chance to WIN a $10,000 Hole-in-One. The Golf Tournament is followed by an Awards Ceremony for Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and Best Score. All Golf Tickets include Dinner with VIP Guest Speaker Adam Carolla, Dinner tickets may be purchased separately.

You’ll have a chance to meet Congressional Candidates such as Ted Howze D10, David Valadao D21, Erin Cruz D36, Tamika Hamilton D3, Buzz Patterson D7, Brian Maryott D49, Kevin Cookingham D16, Greg Raths D45, or Antonio ‘Tony’ Amador D9, Alison Hayden D15, Darrell Issa D50 , Joe Collins D43.

If you cannot attend, please donate to our PAC – Restore California Together! Another option for local, state, and federal candidates (as well as businesses), is to purchase a Hole Sponsorship which provides an 8ftx2ft Flag Banner prominently located on the Golf Course.

This is your opportunity to support the most important goal this election… flipping as many Congressional seats RED. For questions or more information, please visit our website at www.swingforethevote.com

State PAC #1428761 Federal PAC #C00756429