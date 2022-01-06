By

Only in Los Angeles and California would you find a story this outrageous and obscene. Dr. Barbara Ferrer is the LA County Director of Public Health. You could ask what her medical specialty is. Or you can ask about her medical training and Medical School she attended. In fact, while a Ph.D, she does not have a degree in anything close to medicine. In fact, she has her degree in hate and bigotry—literally. “A concert at santa monica high school intended to thank Dr Barbara Ferrer for her work on Covid, has been cancelled due to the rise in Covid cases. Ferrer famously has lead Los Angeles County through the widely unpopular lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates. She’s not a real doctor; her PHD is in Equity of Communities. She is reviled on the right and adored on the left. Press release cancelling the concert reads” Yet she is making medical and health care decisions for millions of people, based on Critical Race Theory! Though the County health Director she cannot legally prescribe an aspirin for anybody—but she is qualified to promote racism, bigotry and hate. If I were I in L.A. I could not follow any of her pronouncements. Would you?

“Gratitude Concert” to Honor LA County Covid Czar Barbara Ferrer, Cancelled Due to Rise in Covid.

No, We Didn’t Make This Up. We’re not that funny, for one thing.

Santa Monica Observer, 1/4/22

A concert at santa monica high school intended to thank Dr Barbara Ferrer for her work on Covid, has been cancelled due to the rise in Covid cases. Ferrer famously has lead Los Angeles County through the widely unpopular lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates. She’s not a real doctor; her PHD is in Equity of Communities. She is reviled on the right and adored on the left. Press release cancelling the concert reads:

On the eve of Jacaranda’s announcement of its plan to honor LA County’s Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer for her strong leadership with a concert entitled “Gratitude,” the pandemic surge makes proceeding any further untenable. Due to the rise of Covid cases, health care worker uncertainty, and an abundance of caution for public safety, the scheduled January 22, 2pm Santa Monica concert is cancelled.

Five hundred members of Dr. Ferrer’s heroic field staff were expected to attend the Barnum Hall concert and receive the community’s appreciation. Jacaranda staff will contact tickets holders to offer a refund, or conversion to a year-end contribution.

“We have made a painful decision to cancel our second concert of the ‘Turning Points’ season,” said Patrick Scott, Jacaranda’s Artistic Director. “We were thrilled to have assembled so much extraordinary talent from our community, and eager to applaud these local heroes for all the help they have given daily during this pandemic. Due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and concerns about breakthrough cases among the vaccinated, we feel that this is the right and only course of action.”

he concert program was to include Arvo Pärt’s transcendent Tabula Rasa (“Clean Slate”) performed by UCLA Camarades, made up of top graduate student string players from around the world with solo violinists, artistic director of Dilijan Chamber Music Series, Movses Pogossian, his wife Varty Manouelian, a LA Philharmonic member, and Grammy®-winning pianist and series regular Gloria Cheng, all conducted by Jacaranda music director Mark Alan Hilt. Led by founder Jose Hernandez, the all-male Mariachi Sol de Mexico® and all-female Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles®, were to perform the rousing Huapango by José Moncayo on the plaza outside of the restored art deco hall during intermission. Four powerful selections from the Early Baroque choral masterwork “Vespers of 1610” by Claudio Monteverdi would have closed the afternoon with period instrument ensembles Agave Baroque, and Tesserae Baroque joining Jacaranda’s resident BIPOC chorus Tonality, and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, with nine vocal soloists and double organ conducted by Ryan Dudenbostel.

Additional information regarding ticket refunds/conversions as well as Jacaranda’s remaining concert season will be available by January 4th at https://www.jacarandamusic.org/season.

Five Hundred Health Care Workers Were to be Given Special Public Recognition by UCLA Camarades string orchestra with Three Soloists, Mariachi Sol Del Mexico and Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles, Agave Baroque and Tesserae Baroque, Tonality chorus, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Nine Vocal Soloists, and Conductors Mark Alan Hilt, Ryan Dudenbostel, and Jose Hernandez