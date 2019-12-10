Great News: California has MORE Guns and LESS Deaths—As Expected

By

The more Democrats want to take your guns, the more guns are bought in California. The more difficult and expensive Democrats make self defense, the more people are willing to protect themselves, since police are now being hunted by criminals and politicians.

“Among the findings:

73% were men.

were men. 64% were white, and 20.4% were Latino.

were white, and 20.4% were Latino. 43% were 60 or older, and 24% were 44 or younger.

were 60 or older, and 24% were 44 or younger. 38.2% were Republicans, 28.4% were Democrats, and 27.5% were no-party preference.

At 7.9 deaths per 100,000 population, California had the seventh-lowest rate of firearm deaths among states in 2017, the most recent year compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California’s deaths by firearms, 3,184, was second-highest in that year after Texas’ 3,513.”

The key here is that as more guns are in the hands of the innocent, the FEWER deaths by guns are occurring. Guns make a safer society—heck, even Dianne Feinstein who wants to take away YOUR guns, has a gun—for her own protection. Hypocrites prefer to live than die.

Gun ownership in California

Dan Morain, CalMatters, 12/9/19

An estimated 4.2 million California adults own a gun, and there are roughly 19.9 million guns in private hands in California, but 9.6% of all gun owners own 10 or more guns and account for 47.5% of the firearms in the state.

Those are some of the findings in the latest study by the state-funded University of California Firearm Violence Research Center at UC Davis, as reported in the journal Injury Prevention based on a survey by California adults.

Among the findings:

73% were men.

were men. 64% were white, and 20.4% were Latino.

were white, and 20.4% were Latino. 43% were 60 or older, and 24% were 44 or younger.

were 60 or older, and 24% were 44 or younger. 38.2% were Republicans, 28.4% were Democrats, and 27.5% were no-party preference.

At 7.9 deaths per 100,000 population, California had the seventh-lowest rate of firearm deaths among states in 2017, the most recent year compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California’s deaths by firearms, 3,184, was second-highest in that year after Texas’ 3,513.

California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Jerry Brown before him, provide $1 million a year to the Firearm Violence Research Center in large part because Congress fails to adequately fund research into guns and gun violence.