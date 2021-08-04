By

Well, if you have a job, get ready for the :"Great Reset", so you will have time to go to the zoo, watch Seinfeld re-runs and play golf or tennis. Of course you will be homeless, since you will not have a job—economists are calling you a "human robot" and they want to end that. Yes, you might still have a job in ten years—but your children and grandchildren will not when they become adults. Too bad these "economists" get paid to make silly remarks.

Great Reset: World Economic Forum Declares the ‘Age of Human Robots Is Over’

Kurt Zindulka , Breitbart, 8/3/21

The globalist World Economic Forum has released a video in which three “futurists” predict what human life will look like after the so-called Great Reset, foretelling that technology will replace the “age of human robots”.

“Take a walk into the future,” the World Economic Forum (WEF) implored users on social media on Monday, as they presented the Great Reset technological wonders which will free humanity from manual labour in favour of work which requires “understanding what it means to be human.”

Stuart Russell of the University of California, Berkeley said in the video: “We’re getting past the last 10,000 years where we’ve used humans, by and large, engaging only a tiny fraction of human abilities and forcing people into repetitive, tedious dead-end work for the most part.”

“So the age of human robots is over and we have to figure out a new age. That means dramatic changes to the structure of our economy and society,” he declared.

In extended remarks from the Global Technology Governance Summit, Professor Russell said that people shouldn’t be afraid of automation taking their jobs for the time being, saying: “The kind of AI that people are worried about taking all the jobs doesn’t exist yet.”

Professor Amy Webb of New York University’s Stern School of Business predicted the increased use of editing genomes in order to “write a new code for life” and “redesign organisms for beneficial purposes”.

The professor said that this process has already begun with some of the coronavirus vaccines, which she noted: “make use of an engineered code in the form of messenger RNA”.

Webb went on to predict the use of “diminished reality glasses” which would enable the wearer remove unwanted things from their view, such as “garbage or other people”.

Mike Bechtel, Chief Futurist of the London-based Deloitte, said that “ambient” technology will always listen to your commands rather than needing to address specific smart speakers.