My new friend Ritchie Greenberg of San Fran made a mistake. He invited conservatives to speak at a rally for free speech. Now he is being called a Nazi for supporting free speech, opposing bullying and wanting the city of San Fran to be tolerant of a rainbow of views. Instead he should have brought the Jew hating Congresswoman from Minnesota, the bar tender socialist congresswoman from New York or had Angelea Davis tell about how great it is to kidnap and harm people. Greenberg should have brought totalitarians to San Fran instead of those that believe in freedom. Socila media, HQ'ed in San Fran are a great example of the totalitarian attitude of the region. If you believe in FREEDOM, attend a rally for free speech at the San Fran City Hall on May . The full lineup of speakers is found on the rally organizer's website at www.DemandFreeSpeech.org Speak up now, before it becomes a criminal offense to promote freedom. See you on May 3 in San Fran at City Hall.

Greenberg: Antifa Threatens San Fran GOP/Conservative Rally on May 3

Ritchie Greenberg, Community Advocate SF

By now, it should come as no surprise that conservatives’ voices are being increasingly silenced online. And people are fed up, outraged enough to plan a rally in protest in the nation’s tech capital, San Francisco.

At an accelerating rate, bolstered by the lack of pushback from the public, we are witnessing social media companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and tech companies like Google, as well as the press, public schools and retail businesses, undertaking efforts to ban, deplatform, financially block and blacklist any outspoken non-conformers of progressive politics. And the targets of banning action aren’t limited to so-called “white nationalists.”

Many users of social media services suspended or banned are indeed white, though the banned range from their late teens, early twenties up to middle aged, and include men, women, and asian, black, christian and jewish accountholders, and even a few nonprofit organizations such as Prager U. all deemed by censors to be controversial in their thoughts and views they post online.

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are routinely throwing users off their platforms even though we users have a first amendment right to express our feelings. Feelings, such as how we view current issues or what we think about politicians in office, or Hollywood celebrities, or speaking the truth about historical events. In many cases, users have been given a warning and a short suspension from the ability to login, or inability to post new material to their accounts. This is explained as a “cooling off period” to rethink their transgressions. In other cases, a user’s account is simply shut down with no advanced notice, no explanation and virtually no recourse nor appeal.

As the body count of banned victims continues to rise, an effort has now begun to raise awareness and to rally publicly, to get the word out beyond the reaches of social media and to bring the plight to the real, physical world. One such rally is scheduled for Friday, May 3rd 2019, in the center of the tech universe-San Francisco. The gathering will be on the famed and historic steps of City Hall, where countless rallies protesting a wide range of civic issues have been held for decades. The rally’s organizers, which initially included yours truly, have not been banned by social media, and I hope we will not soon be. But we’ve are being carefully watched-one of us has received a warning and what’s called a “shadowban”, whereby the user’s posts are slowed or stopped from being disseminated and seen by other users, even though that post is indeed up and visible to the accountholder.

Who’s invited to speak at the rally? At latest count, there will be twenty-three speakers, coming in from around the country, most who’ve been censored and banned. They all come in support of our right to freedom of speech. Joining will also be at least politicians, including republican Ellen Zhou, the conservative candidate for San Francisco mayor.

One prominent participant is Laura Loomer, a journalist and activist who has herself been banned from Twitter (and nearly every social media platform as well as Uber, Paypal and more), for variety of reasons including exposing the islamic agenda of recent elected politicians to United States congress. Loomer is one of several personalities who is Jewish and is sounding the alarm over the increasing influence of teaching of islamic propaganda in public schools, over tech company supporting of islamic religious law known as Sharia Law, and the rise of blatant antisemitism within the Democrat party leadership.

And then there are others who may show up to the rally who are not happy this event will be taking place at all, and instead want to crush it as well as those who will speak. A post on the left-wing Bay Area website, www.IndyBay.org urges Antifa supporters in a call to action to go to the rally and oppose the “far-right scum” and “play whack-a-mole” . They’ve also specifically labeled yours truly as a collaborator in “bringing neo-Nazis to San Francisco”. I was personally targeted with the posting of my face on several flyers along with a warning notice to neighbors, advising citizens to beware of the rally, along with urging residents to rise up and confront it. A copy of their flyer was given to the San Francisco Police Department by me, for their investigation.

As we’ve all learned from past events in Berkeley, Antifa is the most anti-Free Speech, intolerant, fascist and violent groups around. Their riots make front page headlines nationwide. They espouse damage and destruction of storefronts and setting fires to make their actually useless and misguided point. Therefore, security, permits and sheriff’s department officers will be on hand and nearby the rally location at City Hall. As of press time, there is no intention of cancelling, moving nor postponing the rally.

Our First Amendment is priceless and demanding free speech is why this rally must go on.

The full lineup of speakers is found on the rally organizer’s website at www.DemandFreeSpeech.org

(Notes: link to website listing Antifa action alert: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/05/18821706.php

Attached file: photo of BEWARE flyer posted on lightpole in the SF Richmond District, and provided to SF Police Department)