The Washington Post reported this a couple of weeks ago, “California moved Friday to eliminate fossil fuels from its fleet of 12,000 transit buses, enacting a first-in-the-nation mandate that will vastly increase the number of electric buses on the road. The California Air Resources Board voted to require that all new buses be carbon-free by 2029. Environmental advocates project that the last greenhouse-gas-emitting buses will phase out by 2040.” Then you have this story from Porterville, of a new bus manufacturer that produces all electric buses—only. And they hold just 19 passengers. In Simi Valley, where I live, the town uses busses that hold up to 60 people—yet over 90% of the busses NEVER have more than 2-3 passengers, plus a driver. They clog the streets—it would be cheaper to give these riders an Uber rather than a massive bus! ““This manufacturing facility will allow us to deliver EV Stars built with the efficiency and quality that comes Made in America,” said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. “We’ve ordered the initial parts and components to build the first tranche of EV Stars commencing in December. By the end of 2019, we plan on producing 25 EV Stars per month with total production of over 200 EV Stars for 2019.” The EV Star is an all–electric, zero emission, 25-foot bus that seats up to 19 passengers, with an operational range of 120 to 150 miles on a single charge.” Thanks to government—not the market place, this firm could make it big. Watch as they grow they will leave California—too expensive to manufacture here.

GreenPower buses launch Porterville plant

Sierra2theSea, 12/22/18

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV: GPV) (OTCQX: GPVRF) (“GreenPower” or the “Company”) has announced that its manufacturing facility in Porterville, California is ready for production. In August 2018, the Company entered into a four-year lease with a three-year option for a facility with over 50,000 square feet in the City of Porterville as a manufacturing and assembly center. The Company has now set up this facility for production of EV Stars and the EV Star Plus models.

“This manufacturing facility will allow us to deliver EV Stars built with the efficiency and quality that comes Made in America,” said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. “We’ve ordered the initial parts and components to build the first tranche of EV Stars commencing in December. By the end of 2019, we plan on producing 25 EV Stars per month with total production of over 200 EV Stars for 2019.”

The EV Star is an all–electric, zero emission, 25-foot bus that seats up to 19 passengers, with an operational range of 120 to 150 miles on a single charge. The EV Star Plus is a wider body model that can accommodate multiple ADA spots with a curb side wheelchair lift. The EV Star can be charged with Level 2 and DC Fast Charging systems. These versatile vehicles can be used for micro-transit services, para-transit, vanpool, shuttle, school, employee transportation, tourist operations or cargo transport. The EV Star and EV Star Plus are great choices for cities, transit agencies and local organizations with a mandate to reduce emissions.

The Company presently has orders for over 40 EV Star and EV Star Plus Min-eBuses.