Yes, it is true, that unlike Fallon, Kimmel or Colbert, Gutfeld has no band, no singers or comedy routines by woke folks. The show does have humor, irony and facts. I tape the show every night—his opening monologues is an accurate, funny, fact filled and targeted as any of his rivals—they go after Trump and Republicans thinking it is funny. Gutfeld goes after the facts and makes them funny—but always memorable.

Greg Gutfeld Puts Hollywood on Notice, Records Highest-Rated Quarter in Show’s History

David Hawkins, Slay, 4/2/22

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has put Hollywood on notice by trouncing his competitors in the first quarter of 2022.

Gutfeld delivered the highest ratings in his show’s history, easily crushing his rivals.

He beat everyone except Stephen Colbert.

However, Gutfeld did still beat Colbert on some nights and in some key audience metrics.

Fox News said: “Ahead of marking its one year anniversary on April 5th, FNC’s Gutfeld! delivered its highest-rated quarter in program history as host Greg Gutfeld continued as the second most-watched late night host in all of broadcast and cable.

“At 11 PM/ET, Gutfeld! also topped every program on CNN and MSNBC in total viewers and the younger 25-54 demo.

“Gutfeld! posted double-digit growth since last quarter in total viewers and A25-54 and averaged nearly 2 million viewers and 346,000 with A25-54 this quarter, outpacing ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in total viewers.

“Additionally, the program outpaced CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on several occasions in viewers.

“FNC’s late night show also topped Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee across the board in total viewers and the younger 25-54 demo.

“Gutfeld! has the highest median income in all of late night television (ABC, CBS and NBC) in the younger 25-54 demo as well as the most upscale audience in total viewers and A25-54.

“At 5 PM/ET, FNC’s late afternoon offering The Five averaged 3.7 million viewers and 554,000 in A25-54, outpacing every show on CNN and MSNBC across the board.

“Special Report with Bret Baier (weeknights, 6 PM/ET) averaged 2.7 million viewers and 444,000 in A25-54, dominating its timeslot.

“At 8 PM/ET, Tucker Carlson Tonight continued its reign as the highest-rated program in cable news in the younger 25-54 demo, averaging 3.6 million viewers and 626,000 in the demo, as well as 387,000 in the 18-49 category for the quarter.

“Hannity at 9 PM/ET averaged 3.1 million viewers, 513,000 in A25-54 and 319,000 among adults 18-49, topping MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show and CNN combined in both categories.

“The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham remained the most-watched female in cable news at 10 PM/ET, garnering 2.4 million viewers, 433,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 259,000 in 18-49.

