By

California is on the road to darkness. Yup, thanks to the banning of the use of cheap and clean coal, cheap and clean nuclear power, along with the stopping of oil drilling permits and killing existing ones, California will not have enough power to keep a 60 watt bulb on for 24 hours throughout the State. “No electric grid in the world is currently powered by renewable energy and batteries alone. Yet California planners believe investment, together with help from computer models simulating how power flows might unfold in coming years, can make it happen. Skeptics aren’t so sure. The model RESOLVE, from vendor Energy and Environmental Economics, Inc. (E3), serves as CARB’s grid-planning centerpiece. A “black box” computer model, RESOLVE spits out detailed solutions to grid planning problems – but like all predictions, they are dependent on what assumptions have been made about what will probably happen, in some probable situation. A maxim of computer science states that output from a computer model can be no better than its input (“garbage in, garbage out”).” With the closing of Diablo Canyon we lose 10% of the energy used in the State. And, there is no replacement. That means the cost of available energy will go up and the reliability of keeping lights on, goes down. This is a recipe of killing the economy and forcing families and businesses to leave California. The only wat it works is if 10 million people, 25%, leave California over night. Otherwise, the whole State collapses into darkness—the Democrat plan.

Grid Expert: Replacing Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant with Renewables ‘Can’t Be Done’

To go 100% renewable would drive electricity prices four to five times higher

By Carl Wurtz, California Globe, 1/28/23

With recent legislation limiting the lifetime of California’s last remaining nuclear power plant to eight more years, the debate about replacement power has once again been thrust to the forefront of environmental concerns: will higher emissions after the shutdown of Diablo Canyon doom California’s efforts to meet climate targets?

Though generating electricity with nuclear power produces no CO2, California agencies believe the answer is “no.” Every five years the California Air Resources Board (CARB) develops a plan to determine what sources will be needed to deliver clean electricity to 30 million customers. And though California has set ambitious carbon reduction targets for 2030 and 2045, the only sources which qualify in CARB’s Scoping Plan fall under the arbitrary category of “renewable” energy. They include energy from solar panels, wind turbines, burning biomass (chipped lumber), and geothermal wells, but inexplicably neglect nuclear and hydroelectricity, which are actually America’s two largest sources of clean energy.

In 2016, when PG&E announced its decision close Diablo Canyon, the news was met with elation from large environmental groups. Calling the decision “historic”, the Natural Resources Defense Council was ebullient. “It is the first time any utility owner has committed to a plan to replace retiring nuclear generation with 100 percent, zero-emissions, clean electricity-generating [renewable] resources that are also lower cost,” read one press release. However, similar promises were never kept when California’s other nuclear plant, San Onofre, was closed in 2012. Its output was replaced by electricity from gas-fired power plants, driving state CO2 emissions 35% higher.

Keeping California’s grid running without power-on-demand from gas and nuclear power plants is a tall order. Intermittent power from solar and wind farms dramatically complicates grid management tasks for California’s Independent System Operator (CAISO), and though massive batteries have been deployed in hopes they might be able to smooth the rough edges of power from the sun and wind, improvements have been minimal. Too often, CAISO is forced to fall back on electricity from gas and out-of-state coal plants to keep the lights on.

Limitations of “Black Box” Computer Models

No electric grid in the world is currently powered by renewable energy and batteries alone. Yet California planners believe investment, together with help from computer models simulating how power flows might unfold in coming years, can make it happen.

Skeptics aren’t so sure. The model RESOLVE, from vendor Energy and Environmental Economics, Inc. (E3), serves as CARB’s grid-planning centerpiece. A “black box” computer model, RESOLVE spits out detailed solutions to grid planning problems – but like all predictions, they are dependent on what assumptions have been made about what will probably happen, in some probable situation. A maxim of computer science states that output from a computer model can be no better than its input (“garbage in, garbage out”).

What’s the input for RESOLVE, i.e., who are the programmers making those assumptions? E3’s website reveals only one of E3’s senior staff members has formal training in electrical engineering, with activities limited to work in New York and other eastern states. The model’s Product Manager has less than ten years of practical experience in designing energy systems, and is credited with one unpublished analysis sponsored by a solar panel manufacturer. Moreover, E3 offers no independent review of results delivered by RESOLVE. Does the model actually deliver on its promise of identifying “optimal long-term generation and transmission investments in an electric system”?

There is No Substitute For Experience

One of RESOLVE’s critics is Dr. Gene Preston, an expert in transmission adequacy studies and power supply reliability. His resume includes a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and a lifetime of experience working for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), as well as consulting for utilities in the U.S. and abroad.

When I asked Preston whether Diablo Canyon could be replaced by renewables and batteries, his answer was unequivocal.

“No – can’t be done. Because December energy production of wind and solar is too low, it would require burning a lot of gas to compensate, and to go 100% renewable would drive electricity prices four to five times higher than what they are now. Missing from E3’s analysis are the cost and difficulty of building new transmission lines, especially those for offshore wind. The public will not stand for the number of new power lines needed to power California with just wind and solar from remote locations.”

Above all, Preston is a pragmatist. He believes models overcomplicate problems rooted in fundamental physics, and by doing so, can exacerbate them. In February 2021, when complications from Winter Storm Uri brought the Texas grid close to total collapse, Preston was one of the first experts contacted by ERCOT to determine what steps must be taken to avoid a recurrence.

“There still isn’t enough energy and enough battery storage to carry us through another storm Uri,” he maintains. “When ERCOT says, ‘we have an adequate system’, and we don’t have a storm Uri, then they’re probably telling the truth. But Uri is an exceptionally difficult problem for us. We’ll need 28 gigawatts of gas capacity during [another] Uri, and we still don’t know what the gas cost us in 2021. It was enormous. It literally wrecked our economy.”

On January 12 California’s Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced it would vote to determine whether Diablo Canyon Power Plant would be shut down permanently – even if its pending license renewal application is approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, even if owner PG&E receives federal funding for the express purpose of keeping it open. Like San Onofre, there’s every indication shutdown will increase California CO2 emissions by 9 million tons, the equivalent of 1.7 million more cars on the road. Yet CPUC’s five commissioners – four attorneys and one administrator – will make one of the most consequential environmental decisions in California history. Their decision will be based on the output of black-box computer models, ones favoring outcomes that maintain reliance on gas-fired power plants indefinitely.

If that’s the best Californians can expect for their environmental future, it isn’t good enough.