Grimes: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Takes Latest COVID Restrictions To Dictatorial Levels

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Takes Latest COVID Restrictions To Dictatorial Levels

Tyranny: No singing in church, no July 4th parties, no wine tasting, no beaches, no theaters or zoos

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 7/6/20

Last week just ahead of weekend Independence Day celebrations, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issues an order declaring there would be no singing or chanting in churches in the state, no 4th of July parties or fireworks, and the state’s beaches closed. He also ordered the closures of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, cardrooms and bars in 19 counties – exempting Napa County, where he owns the Plumpjack Winery.

Specifically, his order said:

“In particular, activities such as singing and chanting negate the risk reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing. Places of worship must therefore discontinue singing and chanting activities and limit indoor attendance to 25% of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower.”

“Even with adherence to physical distancing, convening in a congregational setting of multiple different households to practice a personal faith carries a relatively higher risk for widespread transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and may result in increased rates of infection, hospitalization, and death, especially among more vulnerable populations.”

Newsom also formed “multi-agency strike teams” to crack down on “people who are thumbing their noses” at restrictions, and threatened counties with a loss of state funds if they balk.

These latest orders officially issued by the unelected State Public Health Officer, notably did not include restrictions on rioters and “protesters,” who have destroyed hundreds of millions of dollars in private and public property, looted, torn down historic statues, and ruined businesses in large cities across the country.

California Attorneys Mark Meuser and Harmeet Dhillon, with the Dhillon Law Group and the Center for American Liberty, have filed 15 separate lawsuits against Gov. Newsom alleging he has exceeded his emergency powers.

Under California’s state-of-emergency rules, on March 4, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first governor to declare a state of emergency, elevating him to complete autocratic control. Since then, Governor Newsom has issued 40 Executive Orders, unilaterally changing 200 laws spanning most sections of the California code, California Globe reported.

Meuser has been posting short videos on his youtube channel explaining their lawsuits and how the governor has exceeded his powers.

The most recent video, “Declaration of Independence 2020 style – Why Californians should recall Gavin Newsom,” walks viewers through the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the many violations by Gov. Newsom.

“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for all Californians to rise up and recall their governor, and to regain among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station the laws of nature and of nature’s God, entitle them a decent respect to the opinions of mankind require them that they should declare the cause which impels them to do this recall,” Meuser opens with.

The first paragraph in the Declaration of Independence says this:

“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

“This Fourth of July I decided to read the Declaration of Independence and as I read the long list of abuses by King George, I saw so many similarities with Gavin Newsom,” Meuser said. “I decided to put together this video after making some edits to the original Declaration of Independence that more carefully tracks the abuses by Gavin Newsom.”

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. –That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Governor becomes destructive to this state, it is the Right of the People to recall this governor, and to elect a new governor, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness,” Meuser said.

“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to recall their governor. The history of the present King of California is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over the State. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.”

“He has made our legislative body of no effect, by replacing the Legislature with 47 Executive Orders that had no input by the people’s Legislature.”

“He has forbidden county supervisors from reopening their counties, by depriving them of money from the state and federal treasury.”

“He has granted exemptions ot his executive orders to his political friends, while shutting down any business he has deemed ‘non-essential.’”

“He has arbitrarily shut down our houses of worship before allowing them to reopen with irrational 100 person limits, regardless of how many people can fit in the building, without putting the sam limitations on businesses that he deemed ‘essential.’”

Watch the rest of Mark Meuser’s video above – he hits on all areas of the governor’s abuses of power.