Grimes: The Missing Info From Gov. Newsom’s Daily Press Briefings

Gavin Newsom is a glib person. He talked his secretary, when he was Mayor, to have sex with him—she was the wife of his campaign manager. He told the people of California he would bring prosperity to the State as Governor. Yet he signed AB 5 to kill hundreds of thousands of jobs and dreams. Now he is telling us how he is saving our State. Yet, REFUSES to give the scientific data behind his decisions. “Instead, media facilitate getting out Gov. Newsom’s message: Monday following Newsom’s press briefing, not one media member asked for the year-over-year hospital data showing that hospitals are always overwhelmed this time of year. No one asked the governor why seasonal flu statistics are nowhere to be found. Not one media member asked the governor about the science he is using to justify lockdowns, business shutdowns and school shutdowns. No one asked the governor about the efficacy of mask wearing. No one asked the governor why the state is having a spike in “cases” if lockdowns and masks work.” Why refuse to give the data? Because it does not exist. He can not answer why he claims the virus is more deadly during the middle of the night, why after none months of masks, social distancing and job losses the virus is spreading even more? Newsom is a liar and cheat. Until he provides the actual data, it has to be assumed he is lying about why he is killing the economy, families and the State of California.

The Missing Info From Gov. Newsom’s Daily Press Briefings

No reporters have asked Newsom about the nearly 30 million Californians who have tested negative for COVID-19

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 12/29/20

California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds almost daily press briefings to ostensibly provide updates on the status of the coronavirus in the state.

These really aren’t press briefings because no members of the press are present, and haven’t been since March. When the governor does take questions from the press, they are asked via telephone and screened by his staff. Rarely is there a question of substance, or a question about what he refuses to discuss: data and science.

Following the governor’s press briefings, the media headlines are predictable and only cover what he spoke about – rarely do the articles ask obvious questions, or demand that he justify the statewide small business and public school lockdowns, or the destruction of the California economy.

Instead, media facilitate getting out Gov. Newsom’s message:

Monday following Newsom’s press briefing, not one media member asked for the year-over-year hospital data showing that hospitals are always overwhelmed this time of year.

No one asked the governor why seasonal flu statistics are nowhere to be found.

Not one media member asked the governor about the science he is using to justify lockdowns, business shutdowns and school shutdowns.

No one asked the governor about the efficacy of mask wearing.

No one asked the governor why the state is having a spike in “cases” if lockdowns and masks work.

Here is what the Associated Press reported Monday:

“The surge of infections is due in large part to Thanksgiving travel and celebrations, which happened despite warnings from health officials not to gather because the nation’s most populated state was already seeing explosive growth in cases.”

“While daily coronavirus cases were down to 31,000 Monday from a seven-day average of above 37,000, it was likely due to a lag in data from the weekend, Newsom said.”

There is no scientific evidence that Thanksgiving travel and gatherings caused a spike, nor did the AP provide any. They are repeating popular rhetoric.

Newsom said at his press briefing Monday that even with hospital admissions plateauing in some parts of the state, hospital beds in arenas, schools and tents, are being set up.

“As we move into this new phase, where we brace, where we prepare ourselves for what is inevitable now … based on the travel we have just seen in the last week and the expectation of more of the same through the rest of the holiday season of a surge on top of a surge, arguably, on top of, again, another surge,” Newsom said.

State officials also notified hospitals that the situation is so dire they should prepare for the possibility that they will have to resort to “crisis care” guidelines established earlier in the pandemic, which allow for rationing treatment, AP reported.

What happened with the state-funded Los Angeles Surge Hospital, closed at the end of June for lack of use? And the hospital ship in Long Beach? And the hospital set-up at Arco Arena in Sacramento? If they were set up previously, why aren’t they being used again if there really is a hospital bed shortage?

A Globe reader said this:

If i remember correctly from the start of this scam-demic in March – Gavin decided to spend tens of millions of my tax dollars to retrofit and re-open St. Vincent as a dedicated “surge hospital” for Covid. Made agreements to lease it for 6 months; to pay over a million bucks a month to Kaiser and Dignity Health to professionally manage the Covid response and staff. And then within 60 days it was closed because it was no longer needed? Why can’t it be reopened now? Was one of Gavin’s buddies the owner? If LA had that extra patient capacity NOW for Covid cases, could the region come off lockdown? These are valid questions that I have heard NO ONE asking or answering!

Not one reporter has asked Gov. Newsom about the original 15 Day order to lock down to “Flatten the Curve,” issued nine months ago in March 2020.

Why has no one asked about the science which has shown there is no asymptomatic transmission.

No reporters have asked him about the more than 29 million Californians who have tested negative for COVID-19, out of the 32,128,516 COVID tests given.

The governor claims there are 2.1 million COVID “cases.” There have been 24,000 deaths attributed to COVID, out of 40 million people in California. That is still a 99% survival rate.

The governor’s charade of pseudo-scientific tyranny is bringing about the destruction of California, and the media isn’t asking why.