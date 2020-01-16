By

How do you create a recession in just one State and not the nation? You close the State to jobs and business, raise the cost of energy and force people to live in a State where criminals are protected and honest people are mandated victims. That describes California. Did you know that only California among 49 States (Hawaii is a separate issue) that imports oil? 56% of our energy comes from imported sources—and since they can not be coal or nuclear created, the cost of energy in California is DOUBLE the national average—to me that is a tax. Guv News om is working hard to close down the oil industry in Kern County. Now his allies are using the courts to do the same on the Central Coast. If both efforts are successful, California will be 80% or more dependent on terrorist oil and expensive alternative energy. Another reason California is spiraling into a recession. “Nine conservation groups have just filed suit against the Trump administration, in an attempt to stop a plan to open up more than a million acres of public land in Central California to drilling and fracking.



President Trump is trying to help Californians with jobs, increased tax revenues and an opportunity to lower energy costs. Democrats and radicals prefer being Luddites and living like Neanderthals. Recession is on the California horizon.

Groups Sue to Stop Major Expansion of Fracking in Central CA

Public News Service, 1/15/20

Mark Rose, Sierra Nevada Program manager for the National Parks Association says the feds want to plow ahead anyway.



“Throughout this process, BLM really ignored our comments and really, just pushed through this plan without looking at all the different impacts,” says Rose. “Not only on our national parks, but on some of the most impacted communities in the nation when it comes to air quality.”



The lands in question stretch across Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties. The BLM recently announced it is lifting a moratorium on oil and gas leases in place since 2012, when a federal judge halted a similar plan over environmental concerns.



The Trump administration is already working to undermine NEPA, by revising guidelines that currently require the government to study a project’s long-term, cumulative impact on the environment. The administration’s view is that the U.S. needs to encourage more drilling, to create jobs and protect the nation’s energy independence.



It’s an argument that Mark Rose rejects.



“We are already dominating when it comes to our energy agenda,” says Rose. “And we don’t need additional acreage to be sold in environmental justice communities, or next door to national parks like Sequoia and Kings Canyon.”



If a judge doesn’t block the Central California plan – or a similar one that opens up drilling on public lands in the Monterey area – the BLM could start auctioning off leases in California within six months.