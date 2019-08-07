Grove: California Should Not Chastise Federal Government When the State Fails to Disarm Violent Felons & Mentally Ill

The State of California can tell the President he can’t run for office, until he gives up his tax forms. California tells the Fed national laws and regulations in re: the environment, are worthless—we will set our own standards. Guv Brown and Newsom set up agreements on trade and environment with foreign nations—as if it was a member of the United Nations. What California and the Democrat cabal running it did not do is pay attention to the needs and concerns of the people of California.

A major part of the homeless issue is because of the mentally ill. A major part of the crime problem in California is the mental state of the criminals. Yet, Newsom prefers to rant about Federal laws, instead of getting the job done in Sacramento. Guv Brown had eight years to end the homeless and criminal problems due to mental illness issues—and did nothing.

Now the Democrats are blaming Washington, because they want to distract from their own culpability.

“Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s press conference this week in which he demanded national background checks, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) called on him to direct Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to do their job and fully implement the Armed & Prohibited Persons System (APPS) to disarm violent criminals and those with serious mental illness.

Since 2013, under the leadership of then-Attorney General Kamala Harris and now Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been provided more than $63 million to fully implement APPS and clear the list. Even with funding assistance, the list has not shrunk, but has grown. The backlog currently stands at 23,000 people.”