Gucci Giving it Away for FREE—to Looters

Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills is on of the most expensive areas to shop in the whole world. Name an expensive brand and you will find it in the 5-6 blocks of Rodeo in Bevery Hills. Now the stores re forced to have "discounts"—looters, smash and grabbers and common criminals are flooding he area.

Merry Christmas, Los Angeles! You Get the Gift of What You Voted For

By Jennifer Oliver O’Connell, Red State, 12/24/21

The Los Angeles residents who voted against the Recall of Gavin Newsom, and voted in George Gascon, received another rude awakening yesterday. You see, they think that Hair Gel’s and Gascon’s policies were meant to help the unwashed masses. That it would have nothing to do with them. After all, they have lawyers to attend to such things.

The elites thought that these horrible policies they voted for wouldn’t affect them. Well, now it sucks to be them. They are getting what they voted for, and they are getting it good, and hard.

For two hours, Rodeo Drive was shut down Thursday night to the sound of chants, songs, drums and pouring rain booming through the streets.

The demonstration, dubbed “Smash White Capitalism and Grab Justice,” was organized by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and kicked off at Beverly Gardens Park at 4 p.m. The demonstration was a commentary on how capitalism is historically linked to violence against bodies of color, organizers said.

“Today is a smash and grab. It is a different kind of smash and grab — don’t nobody go and grab Gucci purses, ok? We are smashing white capitalism and we are grabbing some justice. We are smashing and grabbing in the name of our people — we know that every year, the reason we do this is because our people are killed by white capitalism,” said Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles chapter.

Starting around 5:20 p.m., the group made their way down Rodeo Drive led by a car playing music with an emcee leading chants like “Black lives, we matter,” “whose streets? our streets” and “what do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” The event happened during a very rare Los Angeles downpour.

Well, looks like that shopping trip to Gucci was just upended.