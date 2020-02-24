By

This is what reporting is about. Mr. Moreno, a Fresno talk show host, went to Nevada for their Caucuses and to cover it. Surprise! He got an exclusive interview with the Lt. Governor of California—a certified Socialist supporting for President the former Mayor of a mid-west town, population 108,000. Pass this along to your friends.

Guillermo Moreno Interviews CA Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis in Las Vegas

Guillermo Moreno, TalkRadio 1680 KGED radio 2/23/20

FACTS

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis was in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday rallying support and observing precinct sites for former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Lt. Governor Kounalakis observed precinct 4605 at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Downtown Las Vegas as Buttigieg’s caucus goers were determining how to woo Amy Klobuchar supporters to become viable.

Lt. Governor Kounalakis said Buttigieg’s win in Iowa put her over the edge in supporting the former Mayor, and because she believes he can win in swing states that matter. When asked about Buttigieg’s lack of minority support, Lt. Governor Kounalakis stated;

“I think he’s doing a lot better, he’s got more surrogates and more endorsements across the country coming from the African American community. But again, this is a situation where we don’t have a viable person of color in the race. So what we all should be looking for is person who can beat Donald Trump because four more years of Donald Trump is going to be a nightmare for people of color in the country and two ,the fact that he’s young, he’s energetic, frankly, he’s from a marginalized community ,the LGBTQ community and he really connects person to person with people.”

When asked about President Trump’s economic and unemployment achievements, Lt. Governor Kounalakis stated President Trump has been terrible for the state of California and terrible for immigrant and minority communities whom he is trying to scare and take away their sense of “empowerment.” Lt. Governor Kounalakis also commented;

“. . . [Trump] doesn’t see himself as President of all 50 states in the Union …

[h]

e sees himself as champion for red states, a champion for people who believe in white supremacy, not as a President to lead our entire country and everyone in it.”

When asked about President Trump recent visit to the Central Valley for the future of water policy and the Democrat’s lawsuits that followed, Lt. Governor Kounalakis emphasized the belief in climate change and environmental protections. According to Lt. Governor Kounalakis, President Trump is negative and vindictive with the goal of punishing California to gain support for his political agenda.

OPINION

While covering the Nevada Caucuses I was surprised to find myself observing the same precinct as Lt. Governor Kounalakis. The Lt. Governor began our impromptu interview as Pete Buttigieg’s supporters realized they did not have enough support to overcome Bernie Sanders in the precinct.

Despite the homelessness crisis in California and the various issues plaguing the Golden State, Lt. Governor Kounalakis found time to rally support for Pete Buttigieg in Las Vegas. The Lt. Governor has the right to support whomever she desires but supporting a candidate who is on the decline while our state grapples with issues warranting attention was interesting to say the least. I was not surprised to hear the general California Democrat talking points regarding President Trump. However, if Democrats continue using the same 2016 talking points in the face of cold, hard Presidential achievements, the victory maybe easier than I originally thought.