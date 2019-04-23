Gun tax survives in Sacramento

By

So far, several bills to create a statewide soda tax have failed. That does not mean at the last minute, just before the legislature adjourns for the year an amendment will not be added to a bill and the tax will be created. The same can not be said for the anti-Constitution wing of the Democrat Party—most of them—they have pushed forward a $25 firearms tax—with the money going to LOBBYING organizations to promote more unsafe streets and homes.

“A $25 fee on each new firearm? In a less liberal state, AB 18 by Marin County Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine would be a double whammy—a vehicle not only for higher taxes, but also for gun control.

But this is California: AB 18 was referred Monday to the Assembly appropriations committee.

AB 18 was referred Monday to the Assembly appropriations committee. The bill would help fund the California Violence Intervention and Prevention program, which issues grants of up to $500,000 to gun violence reduction programs. CalVIP has been funded on an annual one-off basis since 2007.

Gun violence reduction programs? That is Democrat speak for tax dollars used to “educate the public” against protecting themselves. Corruption? Of course.

Gun tax survives

What Matters, 4/23/19

A $25 fee on each new firearm? In a less liberal state, AB 18 by Marin County Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine would be a double whammy—a vehicle not only for higher taxes, but also for gun control.

But this is California: AB 18 was referred Monday to the Assembly appropriations committee.

AB 18 was referred Monday to the Assembly appropriations committee. The bill would help fund the California Violence Intervention and Prevention program, which issues grants of up to $500,000 to gun violence reduction programs. CalVIP has been funded on an annual one-off basis since 2007.

Levine: “California needs to bolster violence prevention initiatives so that they are commensurate with our state’s tough gun laws.”

Gun rights groups are not thrilled: Lobbyists for various firearm and sporting groups, including the National Rifle Association, argued that state gun owners already pay their “fair share” in taxes.

But NRA clout in the Capitol isn’t what it used to be. As CALmatters reported earlier this year, 16 Democratic lawmakers have formed a first-ever working group on gun legislation.

Learn more about California’s tough gun laws here.