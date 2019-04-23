Gun tax survives in Sacramento

So far, several bills to create a statewide soda tax have failed. That does not mean at the last minute, just before the legislature adjourns for the year an amendment will not be added to a bill and the tax will be created. The same can not be said for the anti-Constitution wing of the Democrat Party—most of them—they have pushed forward a $25 firearms tax—with the money going to LOBBYING organizations to promote more unsafe streets and homes.
“A $25 fee on each new firearm? In a less liberal state, AB 18 by Marin County Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine would be a double whammy—a vehicle not only for higher taxes, but also for gun control.
- But this is California: AB 18 was referred Monday to the Assembly appropriations committee.
- The bill would help fund the California Violence Intervention and Prevention program, which issues grants of up to $500,000 to gun violence reduction programs. CalVIP has been funded on an annual one-off basis since 2007.
Gun violence reduction programs? That is Democrat speak for tax dollars used to “educate the public” against protecting themselves. Corruption? Of course.
What Matters, 4/23/19
A $25 fee on each new firearm? In a less liberal state, AB 18 by Marin County Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine would be a double whammy—a vehicle not only for higher taxes, but also for gun control.
- But this is California: AB 18 was referred Monday to the Assembly appropriations committee.
- The bill would help fund the California Violence Intervention and Prevention program, which issues grants of up to $500,000 to gun violence reduction programs. CalVIP has been funded on an annual one-off basis since 2007.
Levine: “California needs to bolster violence prevention initiatives so that they are commensurate with our state’s tough gun laws.”
Gun rights groups are not thrilled: Lobbyists for various firearm and sporting groups, including the National Rifle Association, argued that state gun owners already pay their “fair share” in taxes.
- But NRA clout in the Capitol isn’t what it used to be. As CALmatters reported earlier this year, 16 Democratic lawmakers have formed a first-ever working group on gun legislation.
Learn more about California’s tough gun laws here.
Profile