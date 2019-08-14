Guv Newsom DEFENDS Murderers/Rapists—Forgets the Victims

By

Guv Newsom, supporter of killing black babies via Planned Parenthood, is stand up for murders and rapists. No inconsistency here—he is a hypocrite that has little concern for the safety of the community. He prefers criminals to victims. He REALLY prefers to protect criminals from foreign counties if given the opportunity—which explains why he threatened law enforcement if they try to arrest and detain for IC, murders from Mexico or Nigeria, here illegally. This is an example of who he is protecting:

“· 63-year-old Alyce Slim and her 9-year-old granddaughter Tiffany Lee were brutally murdered by Lezmond Mitchell in a 2003 carjacking.

· 16-year old Jennifer Long was kidnapped, raped repeatedly and murdered by Wesley Purkey, who then dismembered and burned her body. Purkey had previously beat 80-year-old Mary Bales to death with a hammer. “

Unlike the lawless Gavin Newsom, President Trump enforces the law. Now these are others will get the death penalty—which is the Federal law. Too bad Newsom does not believe in obeying the law.

Newsom Ignores Victims While Standing Up For Murderers

Assembly Republican Caucus, 7/26/19

Governor Newsom’s been on a publicity tour recently, pandering to left-wing extremists by opposing the federal government’s decision to move forward with the execution of five monsters who murdered, tortured and molested children.

He talked a lot about the criminals (and even more about himself), but there’s one group he flat-out refuses to mention: victims.

So we’ll do that for him.

· William Mueller, his wife, Nancy Mueller and her 8-year-old daughter Sarah Powell were murdered by Daniel Lee, a white supremacist who broke into the family’s home, suffocated his victims and threw their bodies into a bayou.

· 2 year-old “JG” was tortured and beaten for months by her father, Alfred Bourgeois, before he finally murdered her in June 2002.

· Terry DeGeus and Gregory Nicholson, Mr. Nicholson’s girlfriend Lori Duncan and her two daughters, ages 6 and 10 were murdered by meth trafficker Dustin Honken in 1993.

Even when Anderson Cooper asked him directly about the terrible crimes these murderers committed, Newsom ignored the pain and suffering they caused and pivoted back to talking about…himself.

While Governor Newsom ignores victims to promote his radical soft-on-murderers record, their friends and families certainly haven’t forgotten the loss of their loved ones.

And neither will we.

