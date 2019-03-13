Guv Newsom to Voters: Go to Hell—I am Governor

By

Gavin Newsom is an arrogant socialist. He does not believe in the rule of law, public safety or the judicial system. Newsom thinks illegal aliens should be allowed the run of the State. He has no problem with rape being a “non violent” crime in California and loves the election process—when it elects him. But, when the voters decide to keep the death penalty, this one man out of 40 million Californians, gives the public the finger, tells them don’t waste your time voting, I AM THE RULER—NOT THE PEOPLE. “Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to sign an executive order tomorrow putting a moratorium on the death penalty in California and shuttering the execution chamber at San Quentin, a move that overrides a decision the state’s voters made in 2016 to maintain capital punishment. “I want to give the voters a chance to reconsider,” Newsom told CALmatters during an interview last year. “I believe very, very strongly in keeping people that prey on innocent people behind bars, for life if necessary. I just don’t believe that we as a society should systemically be killing members of society.” He has every right to ask the voters to reconsider—put a measure on the ballot. Instead, he is telling us we do not count, you spend $3.5 million to put a measure on the ballot—even though it is already the law! Corruption? Fraud? Dictatorship? Call it what you want—they next time you vote think about this—if Newsom does not like the result will he nullify it? You bet he will. If he gets away with this, why not nullifying any other measure? No need to go to courts any more, just have the Governor issue an edict. Did you really think California was a Free State?

Gov. Gavin Newsom to halt executions in California

Laurel Rosenhall, CalMatters, 3/12/19

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants “to give the voters a chance to reconsider” their endorsement of California’s death penalty.

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to sign an executive order tomorrow putting a moratorium on the death penalty in California and shuttering the execution chamber at San Quentin, a move that overrides a decision the state’s voters made in 2016 to maintain capital punishment.

“I want to give the voters a chance to reconsider,” Newsom told CALmatters during an interview last year.

“I believe very, very strongly in keeping people that prey on innocent people behind bars, for life if necessary. I just don’t believe that we as a society should systemically be killing members of society.”

Under the governor’s reprieve, all 737 people on death row will remain in prison and, on paper, sentenced to death. But executions will be halted as long as Newsom remains governor. A future governor would have the power to change their fate.

Newsom’s executive order argues that the death penalty is unfair, applied disproportionately to people of color and people with mental disabilities. It says innocent people have been sentenced to die, including five Californians since 1973 who were found to have been wrongfully convicted.

His move is part of a larger swing in California away from tough-on-crime policies. In the last decade, Democrats who control state government and the state’s largely liberal voters have embraced policies to eliminate the use of money bail, reduce some non-violent felonies to misdemeanors and legalize marijuana.

But the death penalty so far has been politically untouchable —repeatedly favored by voters despite their progressive tendencies on other issues. In 2016, California voters passed a ballot measure to expedite executions and defeated a measure to end the death penalty.

A leading supporter of the death penalty said Newsom’s action is legal but “contrary to basic democratic principles.”

“The decision of whether we will have the death penalty or not is one the people have made over and over again through the initiative process,” said Kent Scheidegger, legal director of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, which advocates for capital punishment.

“It’s improper for an executive to use the reprieve power to frustrate the people’s position.”

Death penalty opponents urged Jerry Brown to grant a reprieve when he was governor, but he never did, despite his personal opposition to capital punishment. They have been lobbying Newsom to do the same since he was sworn-in in January.

Now that he’s poised to take that step, they have their sights set on the next goal, said longtime anti-death penalty advocate Natasha Minsker: “The next step would be to go further and convert death sentences to life without parole.”