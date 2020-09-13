By

Guy poops in Pelosi’s driveway, live streams it

Press California. 9/13/20

The Poopalosi protestor live streamed this performance piece from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence in the posh Presidio Terrace neighborhood on YouTube. Believe it or not, thanks to District Attorney Chesa Boudin, this act is quasi-legal in San Francisco.

When Boudin, a public defender who ran on an anti-police campaign platform, was elected in 2019, he promised not to prosecute so-called “quality of life” crimes, including public urination, defecation and prostitution.

If you’re in a hurry, the piece de la resistance is at 1:17:41.

Within hours of posting on Friday, Lifes Mavrek, the moniker on YouTube of this Cuban-American vagabond, raised thousands of dollars and generated tens of thousands of views.

Why Boudin’s soft stance on crime? His parents happen to be members of the Weather Underground and were convicted for their roles in the deaths of two officers and a security officer during a Brink’s robbery in 1981.

While they were in prison, Boudin was raised by Bill Ayers, a convicted bomber and leader of the domestic terror group, and advisor to Barak Obama during his early political career.