H-1B Workers Hired by Wal Mart–Americans FIRED

By

Americans are still losing jobs to foreigners—in this case the Federal government is giving them visas to work in this country. The goal is to find foreigners to take jobs in which no Americans were capable of doing. Instead major corporations are lying about the job search and using cheap labor . When ICE raided Mississippi plants, 700 illegal aliens were found. In the first week after that, the company found fill the positions. We have workers—greedy companies prefer chap labor—illegal aliens or H-1B visa holders. “Walmart is outsourcing 569 finance and accounting jobs in North Carolina to Indian contract workers, spotlighting the expansion of the H-1B program from software jobs to accounting, healthcare, and design. “We made this difficult decision following an extensive analysis that identified areas where we could best maximize our finance and accounting operations, further improve the speed and quality of our services,” said a Walmart statement to Breitbart News. The company continued: Seriously, juts out of school finance majors could not fill these jobs? We need to end the abuse of this program.

Walmart Outsources Almost 600 Accounting, Finance Jobs to Indian H-1Bs

Neil Munro, Breitbart, 8/29/19

Walmart is outsourcing 569 finance and accounting jobs in North Carolina to Indian contract workers, spotlighting the expansion of the H-1B program from software jobs to accounting, healthcare, and design.

“We made this difficult decision following an extensive analysis that identified areas where we could best maximize our finance and accounting operations, further improve the speed and quality of our services,” said a Walmart statement to Breitbart News. The company continued:

We’re positioning our business to operate more effectively in the future and have said that from time to time, you’ll see the company eliminate positions in an effort to stay lean and fast as we manage costs. We invest in some areas and in other cases, we’ll operate more efficiently and work to change our processes and at times the work itself.

The layoffs will run to January 2020, the employees will be allowed to seek other Walmart jobs, and they can get a severance package, the statement said. The press release did not say how many of the employees have degrees in financing or accounting.

The work is being taken over by Genpact, whose Indian H-1B workers will join the army of roughly 900,000 resident H-1B workers throughout the United States. The firm is a spin-off of General Electric, and it uses cheap Indian graduates to transfer may U.S. college-graduate jobs to cheaper Indian worksites. According to the investor-owned firm:

Genpact began in 1997 as a business unit within General Electric. In January 2005, Genpact became an independent company to bring our process expertise and unique DNA in Lean management to clients beyond GE, and then in August 2007, we became a publicly-traded company. Bain Capital became Genpact’s largest shareholder in November 2012, with the strategic objective to grow the company further. Since December 31, 2005, we have expanded from 19,000+ employees and annual revenues of US$491.90 million to 87,000+ employees and annual revenues of US$3.00 billion as of December 31, 2018.

If the outsourcing saves $25,000 per person in payroll costs, the company’s myriad stockholders will gain $350 million in stock value because Walmart’s price-to-earning ratio is 25:1.

Many other U.S. software jobs have already been moved to India, usually by using the H-1Bs as the U.S. face of a larger workforce based in India. This job transfer offshore has dramatically expanded the U.S-India Outsourcing Economy and is freeing up temporary H-1B visas to expand the offshoring process to many other careers, including in the financial and healthcare sectors.

For example, in 2018, Goldman Sachs asked the government for 227 visas, JPMorgan Chase & Co., asked for 207 visas, Blackrock Financial Management asked for 129 visas, and Citibank asked for 59 visas, Overall, the financial sector asked to H-1B visas to import 1,604 accountants and almost 2,000 financial analysts.

Investors are also using the H-1B program to bring in cheaper healthcare professionals into the United States. In 2018, companies and universities filed 7,783 valid petitions for H-1B visas for healthcare jobs in 2018. That number included jobs for 1,894 physicians and surgeons, 1,681 biology scientists, 476 dentists, and 440 therapists and 112 pharmacists. The companies importing contract worker doctors, dentists, and therapists include Aspen Dental, A Caring Doctor, Ability Works Rehab Services, Access Therapies, and Apogee Medical Group.

Many of these companies are lobbying politicians to help them import more foreign workers. For example, the Sanford medical group is importing H-1Bs for clinics throughout the Dakotas, and is supported by North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer’s S.386 outsourcing legislation. The draft bill would provide more green cards to Indian H-1Bs and significantly increase the incentive for young Indians to take low-wage contract-worker jobs in the United States.

In 2018, companies also asked for 5,153 people for “design” jobs, including 911 graphic designers, 283 architects, 243 interior designers, 110 fashion designers, and 386 commercial and industrial designers. The hiring companies include Abercrombie & Fitch, and 2.7 August Apparel, an L.A.-based company which asked to import seven fashion designers who would be paid less than $59.000.

These visa numbers comprise a large share of future growth in many professions. For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is projecting 11,000 new jobs for graphic designers in the ten years up to 2026. But the requests to import roughly 5,000 H-1B graphic designers over that period would fill almost 40 percent of those new jobs, so flattening any chances of pay raises for American-born graphic designers.

The H-1B program is the largest visa-worker program, but it is complemented by the other white-collar programs, including the OPT, CPT, L-1, E-2, TN, H4EAD, and J-1 programs. Overall, these programs keep roughly 1.5 million foreign graduates in U.S. jobs. These workers are not immigrants but are contract workers, often hired in foreign countries under contract terms set by foreign laws.