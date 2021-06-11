By

As we all know, Barack Obama has made it clear he hates white people—including the grandmother that brought him up and his mother—both white. But, Obama is half white. So under the terms of reparations, white people have t pay black people money—he needs to pay himself—and apologize to himself for being half white. Question: Does he have to pay reparations to Michelle—and do his kids-who are ¼ white, need to pay reparations to their Mother? Do black Americans have to pay reparations to Japanese Americans for their World War 2 forced incarceration? Should Planned Parenthood pay reparations to the families of the 117,000 black babies they killed in 2019? If you must pay for slavery, why not pay for killing? Should black Americans pay reparations to the families of the white soldiers that fought to free them in the Civil War against the Democrat Party sponsored slavery? Should the Democrat Party pay reparations for its support of slavery, creation of Jim Crow and segregationist laws—as well as suppressing black votes? Lots of serious questions for a silly idea.

Half-Black Man Ordered To Pay Himself Reparations

Babylon Bee.com 6/9/21

SAN JOSE, CA—Local half-white, half-black man Michael Preston has been ordered to pay himself reparations since half his ancestors were oppressed and half were oppressors.

“Wait — what?” he said after he received a letter from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office informing him he owed himself over $25,000. “Uh… OK? I guess?” He then went down to the bank and ordered a transfer to himself. He was a little short of the total amount so he made it in installments, sending himself several payments totaling the $25,000 amount he owes himself for his ancestors oppressing his other ancestors.

“We’d like to thank Mr. Preston for atoning for the guilt of his ancestors,” said Governor Newsom. “Because of them, he has a unique place of privilege in life and has had a leg up on his fellow citizens, who are oppressed because of things that happened hundreds of years ago. Today, he has made that right. Well, until we ask for more reparations later. Frankly, it’s never going to stop.”

“We’d also like to congratulate Mr. Preston for receiving the reparations long overdue to his ancestors today,” said Governor Newsom. “Because of what happened to them, he is in a unique place of oppression in life and has never been able to get ahead of his fellow citizens, who are far more privileged than him because of things that happened hundreds of years ago. Today, that wrong has been righted. Well, until we send him more reparations later. Frankly, it’s never going to stop.”

Preston has said he’ll pay whatever to himself going forward as long as the state just leaves him alone and lets him live his life.