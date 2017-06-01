By

There are 38 million Californians—this story claims, and I think correctly, that half of us know an illegal alien. Since we have 2-3 million illegal aliens in the State (at a cost of $21 billion a year or more), that means we know the SAME illegal aliens. Go to a local produce mart or car wash and meet an illegal alien. Take your child to a government school in LA, Santa Ana or other big city and you might find one quarter to one half the students are illegal aliens (there is no such thing as a “DREAMER”—that is a romanticized version of Leftist propaganda—the same folks also loved CHE, as a revolutionary, not the brutal thug that he really was). “The survey also asked a more personal question about immigration: how much do you worry that someone you know could be deported? Half of adults say they worry a lot (30 percent) or some (21 percent). Fewer say they don’t worry much (15 percent) or at all (32 percent). Most Hispanics (59 percent) say they worry a lot that someone they know could be deported, as do half of residents born outside the United States (50 percent). Californians under age 55 are much more likely than older adults to say that they worry a lot (36 percent to 19 percent). Stop worrying an act—know an illegal alien, a person that on a daily basis violates our immigration laws, lies on applications, steals jobs, education and health care—along with welfare—call ICE. Be pro-active. Don’t worry, be a crime fighter.

Half of Californians worry that someone they know could be deported

Central Valley Business Times, 6/1/17

Nearly half of Californians favor a “sanctuary state”

Half of Republicans favor federal immigration crackdown

Asked about the effect of increased federal immigration enforcement, about half of Californians (49 percent) say it will have a negative impact on businesses, jobs, and the economy in their part of California, according to a new survey by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California.

Fewer say it will have a positive impact (24 percent) or not much of an impact (21 percent).

A strong majority of Democrats (66 percent) and half of independents (50 percent) say increased enforcement will hurt the economy in their part of the state, while 48 percent of Republicans say it will have a positive impact.

“In the context of increased federal immigration enforcement, many Californians think this will have negative impacts on their local economy and fear that someone they know will be deported,” says Mark Baldassare, president and CEO of PPIC.

The legislature is considering a “sanctuary state” law that would limit cooperation between state and local government agencies and federal immigration officials. When asked their opinions of the proposal, 48 percent of adults are in favor and 42 percent are opposed.

PPIC’s January survey asked more generally if Californians favored the state and local government making policies — separate from the federal government — to protect the legal rights of undocumented immigrants in California. The response then: 65 percent of adults and 58 percent of likely voters were in favor.

About the survey

The PPIC Statewide Survey was conducted with funding from the James Irvine Foundation, the California Endowment, and the PPIC Donor Circle. Findings are based on a telephone survey of 1,707 California adult residents, including 1,107 interviewed on cell phones and 600 interviewed on landlines. Interviews took place from May 12–22, 2017. Interviews were conducted in English or Spanish, according to respondents’ preferences.

The sampling error, taking design effects from weighting into consideration, is ±3.2 percent for all adults, ±3.6 percent for the 1,382 registered voters, and ±4.2 percent for the 1,019 likely voters.

The Public Policy Institute of California says it is “dedicated to informing and improving public policy in California through independent, objective, nonpartisan research. We are a public charity. We do not take or support positions on any ballot measure or on any local, state, or federal legislation, nor do we endorse, support, or oppose any political parties or candidates for public office. Research publications reflect the views of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of our funders or of the staff, officers, advisory councils, or board of directors of the Public Policy Institute of California.”