Harmeet Dhillion: San Jose Mayor May Have Ordered Police To Steer Trump Supporters Into Riot

Lawyer Says San Jose Mayor May Have Ordered Police To Steer Trump Supporters Into Riot

Mike Brest, Daily Caller, 8/2/18

Tucker Carlson had Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer representing 20 Trump supporters in a lawsuit against the San Jose Police Department, on his Fox News show to discuss the latest development in the case on Wednesday night.

“As we were leaving, the 250 riot gear clad San Jose police were there on the scene, forced all of the people leaving to come out through one exit and directed them away from the most direct path to the garages and into a riot of several hundred anti-Trump violent types waving Mexican flags with large 6-foot poles and the eggs are just one part of it,” Dhillon stated, explaining the circumstances of the brawl.

“I can’t believe that most cops in any city would be in favor of this. Tell us where this order came from, do you believe?” Carlson asked.

She replied, “We believe the order came from the top, the mayor Sam Accardo, the chief of police. We believe they were involved.”

This lawsuit stems from a riot that took place in San Jose as then-candidate Trump spoke just days before the California primary. Trump supporters were forced to go in the direction of the anti-Trump protesters, and violence broke out.

A three-judge panel upheld a lower court’s decision that the officers were not entitled to qualified immunity, which is why the lawsuit has been allowed to proceed.

The police allegedly did nothing to stop the attacks and that’s why the victims are suing the police department.