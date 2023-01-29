Harmeet Dhillon Takes on RNC “Little Club” and California Republican Party?

The only question left after her loss in the race for RNC Chair, is whether Harmeet Dhillon MEANT what she said about the Republican Party? For years she says she has sat silently on the RNC Board. The same can be said about her sitting silently on the California Republican Party Board.

She did not speak out when CRP Chair Patterson in 2020 and 2022 went on a jihad against conservative nominees and allowed them to be unendorsed—without the right to defend themselves.

Since March of 2013, when she was on the CRP Board as Vice Chair, she has not led the battle to create an active voter registration program—which is why we lost David Shepard and others in November.

For the past four years she has approved the Jessica Patterson appointees to CRP Committees—leaving out activist conservatives from the committees.

Has she now seen the light?

She noted, “Her challenge to McDaniel’s seat came after Republicans underperformed in the 2022 midterm elections and narrowly reclaimed the House majority.

In California we lost Assembly and State Senate seats, won NO statewide races and continued to lose. The California Republican Party did not underperform—it did NOT perform—and getting worse under Patterson.

“She believes Republicans have to “start with change inside” and she hopes to inspire change in GOP affiliates on the local and state levels given the grassroots support for her campaign.”

If she really believes this she will not endorse Patterson for re-election. Maybe, instead run for Chair herself. If she really believes this, she needs to use her microphone to rally Republicans in California.

She was upset with the rigged “proxy” effort at the RNC. Yet, except for one attempt to make a change in the CRP proxy rules a few years ago, she has never joined the effort of grassroot activists to have honest voting in the CRP. Literally, at the last CRP convention there were more proxy votes than live delegates present. She did not join the conservative activists in opposing this corruption of the process. Maybe now she will.

Harmeet Dhillon asked the grassroots activists, nationally, to help her take back the Republican National Committee for the Republi8cans in the Party. Will she now participate in the effort, or take the lead in the effort to make the California Republican Party a Republican organization again?

This is the challenge to Harmeet Dhillon—show that you are willing to fight for the grassroots in Califo9rnia as you are for the grassroots nationally.