Harris Would Hike Teacher Pay Across the Nation by 23%: Reason Roundup

Over ten years Kamala Harris wants the Federal taxpayers to fund $315 billion for teachers pay. Actually, that is a lie—that is only 10% of the increase she wants. In fact, most California school districts are already bankrupt or facing bankruptcy—signing union extorted contracts with no money to pay. Her plan is actually a $3 trillion plan over ten years from the Federal government—yet she is complaining about the deficit. No idea where this money comes from or the $3 trillion for ObamaCare or the $93 trillion for her Green Dream—the plan to kill off cars and planes in ten years. Guess she plan a motorcycle trip to California to visit her constituents. “Raises would be kickstarted by $315 billion from feds. In a plan unveiled yesterday, Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) said she would raise base public school teacher pay nationwide by 23 percent, a raise of about $13,500 per year for the average teacher. The proposal is not congressional legislation but part of the Harris 2020 campaign. It’s a politically popular plank—perhaps. “Last year, a poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that almost 90 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of independents and 66 percent of Republicans thought teachers were underpaid,” notes HuffPost .” Guess she is trying to buy the Teachers Union endorsement by bankrupting local and Federal taxpayers. This is not about education, it is about buying votes. What else would you expect from a politician who got her start by being the girl friend of the married Willie Brown?

Harris Would Hike Teacher Pay Across the Nation by 23 Percent: Reason Roundup

Elizabeth Nolan Brown , Reason, 3/26/19

Raises would be kickstarted by $315 billion from feds. In a plan unveiled yesterday, Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) said she would raise base public school teacher pay nationwide by 23 percent, a raise of about $13,500 per year for the average teacher. The proposal is not congressional legislation but part of the Harris 2020 campaign.

It’s a politically popular plank—perhaps. “Last year, a poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that almost 90 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of independents and 66 percent of Republicans thought teachers were underpaid,” notes HuffPost .

But part of the reason is that communities routinely vote not to raise their own local or state taxes in order to raise local teacher pay. And it seems like Harris’ plan would only overcome part of that problem: Community members would still see tax increases or other tradeoffs to cover the salary hikes, they just wouldn’t have a choice in the matter anymore.

Under the Harris proposal, “the Department of Education would work with states to set a base salary goal, which would vary by state depending on how much professionals with similar educational levels make there at the beginning of their careers,” write Rebecca Klein and Maxwell Strachan. “That pay level would then increase based on tenure and additional qualifications to keep up with the pay levels of people in comparable fields.” Schools would not be allowed to divert funds for existing programs to teacher pay.

In other words, the federal government would determine what teachers across the country get paid, and disallow variation between different communities.

Harris promises that the feds would provide much of the funds for this…you know, along with providing “Medicare for All,” reparations to black Americans, launching the Green New Deal (all campaign promises so far), and housing all the new federal prisoners a Harris presidency would surely create (this one not talked about so much).

Her campaign said federal contribution to the teacher raises would cost about $315 billion over 10 years. But federal funding would only cover the first 10 percent of the gap. States would then only get more federal funds based on how much they put into the teacher-pay fund.

Harris’ rationale for the teacher measure is telling. Here’s what she said at a campaign event in Texas last Saturday:

I’m declaring to you that by the end of my first term, we will have improved teachers’ salaries so that we close the pay gap. Because right now, teachers are making over 10 percent less than other college-educated graduates and that gap is about $13,000 a year. And I am pledging to you that through the federal resources that are available, we will close that gap.

Leaving alone the likelihood of that statistic being accurate, it showcases how Harris would sees salaries and fairness. Everyone who went to college, no matter what they studied or what jobs they went into after, should make around the same pay, like the strictly tiered federal government pay system writ large across all of U.S. industry.