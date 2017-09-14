Harvard Hires CONVICTED TRAITOR Chelsea Manning as “Visiting Fellow”

By

How anti-freedom is Harvard? It just hired a known and admitted traitor as a Visiting Fellow. If they were still alive, would Harvard hire the Rosenbergs? Worse, for the traitor is that he does not know he is being used as a fund raiser for the University—trying to get Leftists to donate to the campus—my guess is that many Harvard alums and friends of the University are disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and hating of freedom and free speech won’t give any more.

“Harvard’s announcement of its incoming class of visiting fellows at the Institute of Politics celebrates Manning’s inclusion as the program’s “first transgender fellow.” The Kennedy School describes Manning in its press release as “a Washington, D.C. based network security expert and former U.S. Army intelligence analyst.” “She speaks on the social, technological, and economic ramifications of Artificial Intelligence through her op-ed columns for the Guardian and the New York Times,” the announcement says. “As a trans woman, she advocates for queer and transgender rights as @xychelsea on Twitter.” Call yourself what you want, but what does science say? Check the DNA to determine the proper pro-noun. I trust science, do you? That does not mean you can’t call yourself anything you want, in a free nation you can. If I want to declare myself rich, thin and fit, why not?

Chelsea Manning Named Visiting Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics

BY: Conor Beck, Washington Free Beacon, 9/13/17

The John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University has named convicted felon and transgender activist Chelsea Manning as a visiting fellow at its Institute of Politics for the 2017-18 academic year.

Harvard’s announcement of its incoming class of visiting fellows at the Institute of Politics celebrates Manning’s inclusion as the program’s “first transgender fellow.”

The Kennedy School describes Manning in its press release as “a Washington, D.C. based network security expert and former U.S. Army intelligence analyst.”

“She speaks on the social, technological, and economic ramifications of Artificial Intelligence through her op-ed columns for the Guardian and the New York Times,” the announcement says. “As a trans woman, she advocates for queer and transgender rights as @xychelsea on Twitter.”

The description also mentions Manning’s imprisonment for leaking troves of classified U.S. documents, before former President Barack Obama commuted most of her 35-year sentence in January.

“Following her court martial conviction in 2013 for releasing confidential military and State Department documents, President Obama commuted her 35-year sentence, citing it as ‘disproportionate’ to the penalties faced by other whistleblowers,” Harvard’s announcement says. “She served seven years in prison.”

Manning’s Twitter page, which Harvard specifically referenced, currently has her pinned tweet as a call to “abolish the presidency.”

Other visiting fellows for this academic year include former White House press secretary Sean Spicer; Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, Robby Mook; and Kansas City, Mo. Mayor Sylvester “Sly” James, Jr. (D.).

The Institute of Politics’ acting director, Bill Delahunt, celebrated the diversity of viewpoints represented in the new class of fellows.

“Broadening the range and depth of opportunity for students to hear from and engage with experts, leaders, and policy-shapers is a cornerstone of the Institute of Politics. We welcome the breadth of thought-provoking viewpoints on race, gender, politics, and the media,” Delahunt said.