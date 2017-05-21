By

To nobodies surprise the media has been the communications department of the Democrat National Committee. You do not need to be on the DNC email list to get the hate filled messages of the Obama/Clinton regime. Just subscribe to the LA or NY Times, Washington Post, watch CNN, MSNBC or read your local newspaper or the network news—you could also see the hate on most the cable and network entertainment shows. Nothing positive about America or freedom—just a totalitarian message, approving the end of free speech on campuses and diverse views in the media. Harvard, the bulwark of Leftist ideology in American admits the truth, “Academics at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy analyzed coverage from Trump’s first 100 days in office across 10 major TV and print outlets. They found that the tone of some outlets was negative in as many as 98% of reports, significantly more hostile than the first 100 days of the three previous administrations: The academics based their study on seven US outlets and three European ones. In America they analyzed CNN, NBC, CBS, Fox News, the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. They also took into account the BBC, the UK’s Financial Times and the German public broadcaster ARD. Fox was 52% NEGATIVE and 48% POSITIVE—indeed, fair and balanced. This is how totalitarianism takes over a society—the media is the lead in a vicious effort to end free speech and thought in the last bastion of freedom on Earth. Very sad.

Harvard Study Reveals Huge Extent of Anti-Trump Media Bias

By Heat Street Staff, 5/19/17

A major new study out of Harvard University has revealed the true extent of the mainstream media’s bias against Donald Trump.

Every outlet was negative more often than positive.

Only Fox News, which features some of Trump’s most enthusiastic supporters and is often given special access to the President, even came close to positivity.

Fox was ranked 52% negative and 48% positive.

The study also divided news items across topics. On immigration, healthcare, and Russia, more than 85% of reports were negative.

On the economy, the proportion was more balanced – 54% negative to 46% positive:

The study highlighted one exception: Trump got overwhelmingly positive coverage for launching a cruise missile attack on Syria.

Around 80% of all reports were positive about that.

The picture was very different for other recent administrations. The study found that President Obama’s first 100 days got a good write-up overall – with 59% of reports positive.

Bill Clinton and George W Bush got overall negative coverage, it found, but to a much lesser extent than Trump. Clinton’s first 100 days got 40% positivity, while Bush’s got 43%:

Trump has repeatedly claimed that his treatment by the media is unprecedented in its hostility.

This study suggests that, at least when it comes to recent history, he’s right.