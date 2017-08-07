Has Hollywood Meltdown/TDS Killed Off the Box Office?

By

Hollywood folks, from Sean Penn, to Barbra Streisand, Ashley Judd, to Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, and many others denounced Donald Trump—continue to demean him on TV, in the press and on every late night show that would have them. Now the chickens have come home to roost—the American public is tired of finances these bully millionaires that hate our country and demean free speech and freedom. People are voting—with their feet, but NOT attending movies and paying $7-15 a tickets to watch the spoiled rich of Hollywood. Why pay to watch second rate hate movies, when you pay nothing to watch them on TV or go to the beach or mountains for entertainment.

‘Dark Tower’ tops weak Hollywood box office summer slump weekend

Posted by Toni McAllister, MyNewsLA, 8/6/17

Hollywood’s weak summer season slumped further this weekend, with “The Dark Tower” opening in the number one spot with an estimated $19.5 million in three-day ticket sales.

That compares with the number one movie at this time last year — “Suicide Squad” — which opened with a record $133.7 million in opening weekend receipts. That was a record weekly opening amount for any August.

“This is another tough weekend for the industry,” concluded movie industry money-watcher Paul Dergarabedian at comScore.

“Dunkirk” rolled along in its third week of release, and took second place with a $17.6 million weekend. It has racked up $133.6 million in domestic sales so far, and worldwide sales have topped $300 million, according to studio sources quoted by comScore.

“The Emoji Movie” was in third place, with a $12.4 million weekend and $49.5 million in sales over two weeks.

Rounding out the 10 most-popular films in the United States and Canada this weekend, as reported by the studios and gathered by comScore, were “Girls Trip” ($11.4 million), “Kidnap” ($10.2 million), “Spider-Man Homecoming” ($8.8 million), “Atomic Blonde” ($8.2 million), “Detroit” ($7.3 million), “War For The Planet Of The Apes” ($6 million) and “Despicable Me 3” ($5.3 million).