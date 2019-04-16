Has Hollywood suffered from conservatives boycotting movie theaters?

By

Has Hollywood suffered from conservatives boycotting movie theatres? Yes. How much effect? Probably rather minor, but no one knows.

Since the turn of the century, there have been periodic calls by conservatives for their faithful to boycott Hollywood movies. The Hollywood response has been derision and ridicule. But perhaps that’s just their version of whistling past the graveyard.



Below are some objective figures that suggest that this informal boycott has had some significant effect. But it’s impossible to say how much effect, as there are other significant factors leading to the decline in movie theatre attendance and revenue.



Whatever the effect of each factor is — it’s not going well for Hollywood. Adjusted for inflation, movie profits have not grown in the U.S. since 1995 — in spite of a significantly larger population. And as I see it, that’s a good thing.



Hollywood hates many — perhaps most — of its moviegoers. The vitriolic comments by the Tinseltown elitists just ooze their vile dislike of “deplorables” — loosely defined as anyone who is not a progressive. As a result, for years I have tried to avoid going to movie theatres. Hollywood — the epicenter and Mecca of my opponents — makes 5-15 times more from a sold movie ticket than from a Netflix-type streamed movie.



SIDE NOTE: I don’t wish to feed the beast. It’s insane to fund my most hateful opponents (thus increasing their political contributions) when other options exist. Here’s my column on my alternative strategy — suggesting that others do the same:

https://riderrants.blogspot.com/2013/08/15-reasons-modern-home-hd-tv-movie.html



Here’s two key presentations of figures detailing the decline of movie revenue and attendance since 1995:

https://www.the-numbers.com/market/



These numbers constitute the U.S. market where Hollywood’s uber-progressive, highly divisive politics have had the most effect. Since 1995, the population of the Unites States has grown about 23%. Yet the movie tickets sold has DROPPED almost 7%. Adjusted for inflation, profits are down 6.6%. Not that Hollywood is going broke, but in the U.S., the stagnant theatre ticket sales make this market a moribund profit center. Hollywood’s profit growth comes primarily from overseas markets.



And BTW, today, movies are almost NEVER made in Hollywood. Or anywhere in high-tax, anti-business California. While many “Hollywood” movie stars and moguls still keep a home in SoCal, they have likely reestablished their “residence homes” in other lower tax states. It is impossible to know the exact figures, as there is no requirement that anyone reveal their tax residency home.



The Hollywood rich relocating out of California is quite understandable. After all, they seldom work in the Golden State anymore. Progressives (like the rest of us) have better uses for their money than dumping their Benjamin’s into the gaping maws of California state and local governments. Tinseltown icons are a bunch of Hollywood hypocrites.