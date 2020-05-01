By

Read this carefully and see who is REALLY getting the tax dollars. “Hayward residents who are not able to access unemployment benefits can apply for a $500 grant from the city’s relief fund. The Hayward City Council approved the grants Tuesday night as part of a $400,000 total allocation to the Hayward Community Relief Fund, which was formed recently to aid residents and small businesses left increasingly vulnerable by the sudden economic downtown precipitated by covid-19.” The unemployed are eligible for unemployment payments, so who isn’t? Illegal aliens. Under Federal law they can not receive a dime from unemployment insurance. Yet Guv Newsom is giving upwards of $2,000 PER illegal alien, up to $125 million—because they do not qualify for unemployment. This is a felony, the giving of aid, a job or support to illegal aliens under Federal law. Will the Trump Administration start enforcing that law? If they do, it could end the stranglehold these folks have on the Democrat Party—arrest Newsom and see how many others will help illegal aliens.

Hayward to give $500 to residents ineligible for unemployment benefits

Steven Taveres, East Bay Citizen, 4/30/20

Hayward residents who are not able to access unemployment benefits can apply for a $500 grant from the city’s relief fund.

The Hayward City Council approved the grants Tuesday night as part of a $400,000 total allocation to the Hayward Community Relief Fund, which was formed recently to aid residents and small businesses left increasingly vulnerable by the sudden economic downtown precipitated by covid-19.

Hayward councilmembers voted to approve an allocation from the fund of $350,000 for the $500 grants, which will be administered by La Familia, a non-profit located in Hayward.

The checks and pre-paid cash cards will be offered through an unspecified date or up to 1,200 applications, and awarded through a lottery system, the city said. Those unable to receive the cash grant during the first round of funding will be placed on a waiting list.

San Francisco-based Stupski Foundation donated $300,000 to the Hayward Community Relief Fund earlier this month. In addition, East Bay Community Energy added $126,500, along with a number of small donors.

Another $40,000 will be administered by the Hayward Rotary Club to help small businesses in the city, and $10,000 will fortify supplies for the covid-19 testing center at Cal State East Bay that is supported by the Hayward Fire Department.