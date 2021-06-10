By

Health Care Journal Publishes Research Calling Whiteness A ‘Parasitic Condition’ Without ‘Permanent Cure’

By Spencer Lindquist, The Federalist, 6/7/21

The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association published a research article in May that describes being white as “a malignant, parasitic-like condition,” and a dangerous, discriminatory, and perverse mental condition.

Written by Donald Moss, an author and activist, the article entitled “On Having Whiteness,” explains that whiteness establishes an “entitled dominion” that enables the “host” of “parasitic whiteness” to have “power without limit, force without restriction, violence without mercy,” adding that it has a drive to “hate, and terrorize.”

Moss claims whiteness “easily infiltrates even groups founded on the protection of individuals, on democratic principles.”

While Moss opens his paper by claiming that “No clear path links my argument to that of my predecessors,” his article is not by any means the first time that scholars have endeavored to establish “whiteness” as an institutionally recognized pathology that requires treatment or a cure.

Take for example, Noel Ignatiev, a now-deceased historian, Harvard lecturer, and former member of the Communist Party who founded a journal titled “Race Traitor,” whose motto was “Treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity.”

Ignatiev wrote an article for the Harvard Magazine entitled “Abolish the White Race,” in which he argued that “The goal of abolishing the white race is on its face so desirable that some may find it hard to believe that it could incur any opposition other than from committed white supremacists.”

Ignatiev, who believed that race was a socially constructed pathology rather than a biological reality, contended that “whiteness is not a culture but a privilege.”

Moss told The Federalist that there is a clear distinction between white people as a race and whiteness as an alleged pathology.

“I write about ‘Whiteness,’ a condition that generates racism and I explicitly distinguish it from ‘whiteness,’ a marker of racial identity. I write that white people are particularly susceptible to the pathology of ‘Whiteness.’”

This story comes just after it was discovered that the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Child Study Center hosted a racist lecturer who fantasized about “unloading a revolver into the heads of any white person that got in my way” and burying them “like I did the world a f-cking favor.”

The abstract of Moss’s article “On Having Whiteness” concludes with an ominous line, referencing whiteness and noting that “There is not yet a permanent cure.”