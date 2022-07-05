By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/6/22

BIG STORY!!

For future reference we need to vet candidates BEFORE filing and certainly before a primary.

Nathan Hochman, our AG nominee, had refused to give his position on abortion prior to filing and prior to the CRP endorsing him. He would not give it till after the primary. Now that he is the nominee he sent a tweet to announce his positon on abortion “is essentially the same as AG Bonta”—who believes in killing babies after birth. Why did Hochman hide this? While he would be a better AG than Bonta, this is why people refuse to vote, the candidates, by omission lie to the public. I will vote for Hochman, because he is not as radical as Bonta.

Then you have the Mitt Romney advisor, Lanhee Chan, our Controller nominee. He was silent on his position on abortion and Trump. Once the primary was over, he announced in an interview with CalMatters that he might have written in Romney for President in 2016, did not vote for Trump in 2020 and will not support the Republican nominee for President, if Trump is the nominee. So, Hochman and Chan want us to support them, but they do not support our nominees for President.

Yes, I will vote for Chan for Controller—but understand he will divide the GOP in the future and harm conservatives.

Then you have Matt Jacobs, running for Congress as the GOP nominee in Ventura County. He has never been involved in politics before, he has never been involved in any political issues nationally or in the county before. But, he has the support of people who really do not know him—just what he says his positions on issues are. In an conversation with him yesterday he did say he would vote against any tax dollars to go to abortion. Also, without taking a stand on the 2024 presidential race, did say he has in the past and will continue in the future, to vote for the GOP nominee for President.

Why is this important? Because last week he attended a Liz Cheney speech at the Reagan Presidential Library. In an audience of 1100, he had a front row seat with Governor Pete Wilson. Ric Grennell has publish the photo of Jacobs giving a standing ovation to Cheney. Grennell also said that Jacobs lied to him—but Matt does not know why Grennell does not like him.

Jacobs told me the reason he attended is that he expected that many in the crowd would be Democrats and this was his chance to speak with them. He did say that the optics was bad for him. Matt also noted he did not ask Cheney for her endorsement, nor did he get it.

Since Matt has only very recent ties to the community, few really know him. His lack of any activity in the area or district prior to running for Congress give folks very little to know about him. Conservatives burned by Chan and others in the past are concerned.

Then you have Joe Collins, our nominee against Congressman Ted Lieu. Collins is being sued by the County of San Diego for being a deadbeat Dad—four kids by three women, and no child support. When asked for his DNA he stated his blood is so rare they would have to pay him $15 MILLION. AK 47 and knew how to cause pain. When Newsom signs the California Red Flag law, Collins should not be surprised by a visit from government agents.

What do Hochman, Chan, Jacobs and Collins all have in common? All are endorsed by the California Republican Party. At the grassroots level we need to do a better job of vetting our candidates—early. We need to look at all the candidates and decide where to spend our volunteer time.

TALKING POINTS

San Fran has gone out of its way to make itself a slum—planning for 80,000 more housing units in a town where you need a shoehorn to get around. Ending the use of cars on main streets, minor streets and slowing down traffic on other streets, Dgo and human poop everywhere. Failed schools and crime everywhere—without a police force willing to make arrests of criminals and a justice system that puts criminals back on the street in a matter of minutes. San Fran is collapsing right before our eyes.

Recession fears are rising. Here’s why San Francisco could be hit harder than other cities — A potential recession could hit San Francisco’s tech-centered economy hard. Though the city’s record low unemployment figure of 1.9% in May is “a pretty clear sign that we’re not in a recession at the moment,” there are potential risks, said Ted Egan, San Francisco’s chief economist. Roland Li in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 7/5/22

Red States Are Winning the Post-Pandemic Economy — The pandemic has changed the geography of the American economy. By many measures, red states—those that lean Republican—have recovered faster economically than Democratic-leaning blue ones, with workers and employers moving from the coasts to the middle of the country and Florida. Josh Mitchell in the Wall Street Journal$ — 7/5/22

When the NY Times admits nuclear power is a good thing, maybe our side is winning?

Nuclear Power Gets New Push in U.S., Winning Converts — Even past skeptics, largely Democrats, have come around to the idea — notably in California, where the state’s sole remaining nuclear plant, Diablo Canyon, is scheduled to close in 2025. The search for clean energy has given nuclear power a spark that has drawn bipartisan support that added billions in funding for existing and new projects. Ivan Penn in the New York Times$ — 7/5/22

This is one reason the California economy is not doing well—you can buy our products, you just can not get them shipped.

A billion pounds of California almonds stranded at ports amid drought, trade woes — Almond producer David Phippen didn’t need to hear the latest predictions from agriculture economists to know that his industry was on the verge of losing its premier position in the global market. Louis Sahagún in the Los Angeles Times$ — 7/5/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)